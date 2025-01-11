Stormers hope return of key players will ‘make a big impression’ against Sale

Wing Ben Loader, prop Sti Sithole and loose forward Evan Roos return to the Stormers squad for their game against Sale Sharks.

Ben Loader is among a number of players who will return for the Stormers. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The Stormers are banking on the return of several stalwarts to beef up their team for their must-win Champions Cup game against English side Sale Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

This while lock JD Schickerling is set to reach his 50th cap for the home team.

The Stormers are desperate to get off the bottom of pool 4 and keep their hopes of a play-off spot alive. They are so far point-less in the competition after losses to Toulon (24–14) and Harlequins (53–16).

During the week, Stormers defence coach Norman Laker said they are at the point where they are treating every match like a play-off.

Loader, Roos return for Stormers

On Friday, director of rugby John Dobson named his side, which sees a new-look midfield pairing on Saturday in Wandisle Simelane and rookie Jonathan Roche, while Ben Loader is back on the wing.

Loader takes the place of Seabelo Senatla who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Roche replaces Ruhan Nel who has a minor rib injury.

Up front, prop Sti Sithole is also back from injury and starts alongside hooker JJ Kotze, with Dave Ewers at blindisde flank in the only other change to the forward pack.

Fit-again loose forward Evan Roos is included on the bench. Salmaan Moerat will captain at the loosehead lock position.

Dobson said the team knows this is a must-win so they will give it everything they have.

“It is fantastic to welcome back the likes of Ben Loader, Sti Sithole and Evan Roos and hopefully they will all make a big impression in what should be a tough game against a physical Sale Sharks side,” he said.

Dobson said the Stormers wished to build on their wins in the United Rugby Championship at the end of last year (24–20 to the Sharks and 29–10 to the Lions).

“We saw some good progress in the two derbies, with the incredible home support making a huge difference.”

Stormers must negate Sale’s physicality

Laker and Stormers forward Marcel Theunissen, who plays at number eight, agreed their fortunes may be turning this season.

They also concurred that the Stormers need to negate Sale’s physical approach.

“We need to train this week to be physical and dominate upfront with our mauls and scrums.”

He said every player must train during the week with this in mind and pitch up on Saturday determined to win the physical contest.

Stormers XV

Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Ben Loader, Manie Libbok, Stefan Ungerer, Marcel Theunissen, Dave Ewers, Deon Fourie, JD Schickerling, Salmaan Moerat (c), Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Sti Sithole.

Replacements

Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Neethling Fouché, Ruben van Heerden, Evan Roos, Paul de Villiers, Paul de Wet, Jean-Luc du Plessis.

