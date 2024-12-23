Feinberg-Mngomezulu injury overshadows Stormers URC win

Stormers playmaker Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu in action during their URC match against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Another injury to young rising star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu overshadowed the Stormers’ solid 29-10 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Lions at Cape Town Stadium over the weekend.

The mercurial utility back was making his second return to the Stormers fold this month, only to again go off in the first half.

After picking up a serious knee injury playing for the Springboks against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, which ruled him out of the start of the Stormers season, Feinberg-Mngomezulu returned at the start of this month against the Sharks, only to be concussed in the first half.

He thus missed their Champions Cup losses against Toulon and Harlequins, and made his return against the Lions, only to be hit by a heavy tackle from 140kg prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, on attack during the first half of the game.

He tried to soldier on, but shortly after they scored a try he was set to receive the kick off, only to suddenly crouch down holding his side, before walking off the field.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson admitted after the match they were unsure how long he would be out for this time.

“He’s got a hip pointer. I don’t know how serious it is. It could be two days or a couple of weeks. It would’ve been nice to get him to half-time,” explained Dobson.

Back to winning ways

Despite the loss of his playmaker once again, Dobson was happy to see his side return to winning ways, breaking a four-game losing streak in all competitions.

They are still languishing in 13th place on the URC log, but they are now just two points behind Edinburgh in eighth place, while they have a game in hand on a number of the teams above them.

“It was all about getting the win. Four (losses) and a losing changing room is tough. You start to have doubts. So the most important thing was the W,” said Dobson.

“It was hard work, and I give the Lions credit because they fought and stuck around after the red card. Some of the games we’ve lost over the last couple of weeks we’ve played a bit better, but it was all about the win.

“We’re feeling great now, and guys will be having Christmas, but the job’s only half done. Next week, if we get those other five (points), then we’re back in the mix.”

The Stormers are now set to host the Sharks in their last URC game of the year, at Cape Town Stadium, and they will be chasing a win over their coastal rivals, who edged them in an entertaining clash in Durban at the end of last month.