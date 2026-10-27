Stormers send SOS to veteran Ntubeni amid hooker crisis

The Cape-based side have a mini crisis on their hands, with all of their first-choice hookers unavailable this week.

The Stormers have sent an SOS to retired veteran hooker Scarra Ntubeni because of an unexpected crisis at hooker, ahead of their United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Ulster in Cape Town on Saturday.

This is the second time since his retirement, at the end of the last URC season, that Ntubeni has been recalled by the Stormers. He twice played off the bench during the Currie Cup in July, and he might be pressed back into action once again, this time in the URC.

The Stormers are without four hookers currently, after three went off injured against Scarlets over the past weekend – Andre-Hugo Venter with an elbow injury, Lukhanyo Vokozela with a head knock and their back-up, utility forward Deon Fourie, with a hamstring injury.

Compounding the Stormers’ woes is the fact JJ Kotze is suspended, after his red card in the Champions Cup against Bristol Bears a week and a half ago. He will only be available again after the November international break.

“We sent him (Ntubeni) an SOS. He has just come into training. We obviously have Vernon Paulo, who has been training and has played for us as well. And then we have the youngster Altus Rabe who has played Currie Cup, so they are our available hookers,” said Stormers assistant coach Labeeb Levy at a press conference on Tuesday.

“Those three are our options for now. They just have to step up. We play within a system, so it’s not only about the individual, and they have experience around them. So we are backing our system to carry us through this crisis.”

Levy, however, said it was unlikely that Ntubeni would need to play, as his fitness wasn’t at the level of the other players, and that he had been brought in more as cover, in case of the worst case scenario that another hooker went down injured during the week.

“It (his fitness) obviously could be better, as he has been in retirement. But he trained solo a few weeks ago. He is basically just a stop-gap or a medical joker if you can call it that, in case something happens (to the other hookers). With the suspension of JJ we just need to get through this one,” said Levy.

The Stormers are also hoping to receive a boost with captain Ruhan Nel nearing a return from injury, after he missed their last two games.

“He is part of the discussion and it is obviously the plan (to bring him back in). But he has missed a few weeks (of training and playing), so we are giving him the best possible chance to play this weekend,” explained Levy.

“It (the team) hasn’t been finalised yet and he will train this afternoon and then decisions will be made around that. I spoke to him this morning and he is quite keen to play, so there is a strong chance that he will be playing this weekend.”