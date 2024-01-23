Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

3 minute read

23 Jan 2024

09:35 am

Stormers without Bok trio for clash with the Sharks

The men have to take a compulsory five-week rest period.

Deon Fourie

Deon Fourie is required to take a five-week break from rugby. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

John Dobson and Deon Fourie shed light on how the Stormers will manage the Springbok resting period during a three-week break leading up to the URC clash with the Sharks in Durban.

The Stormers secured a home Champions Cup playoff by beating Stade Francais with a bonus point in a chaotic final-round encounter in Paris at the weekend.

The round of 16 will see the Stormers face defending champions La Rochelle in Cape Town in April in a rematch of the dramatic pool stage clash at Cape Town Stadium.

Return of URC

First, however, the Stormers will have a three-week break before resuming duty in the URC with the return coastal derby against the Sharks at Kings Park on 17 February.

“We have gone on this incredible run,” Dobson said when asked about how the Stormers will be using their break.

“What is important in the next few weeks – with the Springboks on [compulsory] rest – is that these guys get a rest.

“We will play a couple of ‘friendlies’ against Maties and UCT – to ensure the other guys are included and ensure they buy into the same values that make this team so great.”

There has been some confusion over the mandatory rest period that the Springboks will have to take and when they will be available for selection again.

Bok trio

Stormers captain Deon Fourie explained that himself, Damian Willemse and Manie Libbok will not be available for the next five weeks, three of those will be spent away from rugby entirely, before a training period of two weeks.

This means that the Stormers will not have their trio of World Cup-winning Springboks for the match against the Sharks, but they will be ready for the north-south derby against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on 2 March.

Dobson explained that one player who will be exempt from the protocol is Frans Malherbe, who has yet to play after the World Cup due to lower back issues.

“He will be available to play against the Sharks,” Dobson said of the Springbok tighthead.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

sharks rugby team Stormers rugby team united rugby championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe