Mixed results, but strong Rugby Champs finish bodes well for Boks

It was a mixed Rugby Championship for the Springboks as they finished second on the log, just one point behind the All Blacks, as the competition was decided on an exciting final day on Saturday.

The All Blacks did their job by thumping the Wallabies 40-14 to put one hand on the trophy, and the Boks couldn’t respond. Though they beat Argentina 38-21, they were unable to get the bonus point or points difference that they needed.

The Boks will be disappointed not to have claimed the title, as the All Blacks came into the tournament in their worst form in recent memory but managed to get the results when it counted.

Captain Siya Kolisi admitted the team had suffered from inconsistency, but he felt they had nonetheless taken a big step forward with a strong finish to the competition, with three wins on the trot.

“We had some great moments in the championship and we also had some weak moments. I always said that we were looking for consistency as a team. We know that we can win with our backs against the wall, but we also want to win when they aren’t,” explained Kolisi.

“I thought today (Saturday) was a big step forward because it was our third win in a row. Now going into the end of year tour we want to take that momentum with us,” the skipper added.

“We have never had a period, other than at the World Cup, where we have been able to keep winning one game after another, and we want to get to that place where it is like the World Cup all the time.

“Our mentality is that we want to win every game and that is the ultimate thing for us, to become consistent as a group.”

Big defeats

One of the Boks’ main problems in the Rugby Champs according to Kolisi, was that in the two games they lost they were not close results, which in the end played a part in them missing out on the title.

“A problem of ours in the competition was when we lost we lost big. We never got those losing bonus points which could have helped us as well,” said Kolisi.

“One or two of those would have helped us and we would only have needed to win today. We gave it everything but Argentina is an amazing side. The way they won against Australia and then going to win in New Zealand, that doesn’t happen by luck,” he added.

“They are a very experienced team, with a good coach who knows what he’s doing. So although we didn’t win the championship, we will never take it for granted winning against Argentina. They are a tough group.”