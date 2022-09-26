Springboks’ Kolisi urges fellow Chiefs fans to rally behind Zwane

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Siya Kolisi, the Springboks captain, has revealed that he is a die hard Kaizer Chiefs supporter and urged everyone at the club to rally behind coach Arthur Zwane.

Speaking ahead of the Springboks game against Argentina last weekend, Kolisi said things will turn around for the good at Naturena if the supporters are patient and allow Zwane to work his magic.

Zwane has been under some pressure early into his Chiefs coaching career with results not favourable.

Calls for his removal have already started in some sections of the Amakhosi faithful.

“I’m a sportsman and I also go through seasons where things are tough,” said Kolisi. “They’re not going out there to play badly or to lose. They’re working hard every day to be good and sometimes, things don’t work out.

“The only thing I can say to them is that they must keep on working hard and keep on pushing,” added Kolisi.

He also urged the Chiefs fans to be patient with Zwane saying he believes he will eventually get things right, given the space and time to work on the team.

“It’s also coach Arthur Zwane’s first season and I’m pretty sure he’ll be fine. He’s still finding his feet and he’ll know what’s happening,” said Kolisi.

“There’s a lot of hard work behind the scenes, but for us as supporters, we must keep on supporting and believing.

“Fans can be upset as much as they want, but at the end of the day, abafana bokuthula noxolo bazokubuya (the love and peace boys will bounce back). They’ll come around,” added the Sharks man.

Meanwhile Chiefs lost the Macufe Cup to Royal AM on Sunday, ending their dominance in the Bloemfontein tournament.

Zwane will however have more options to choose his team from after some of the players he gave a run against Royal AM impressed.



Chiefs face AmaZulu FC in the first leg of the MTN8 on Sunday afternoon.