OPINION: Boks have real chance to stamp authority as best team in world

The Springboks celebrate while the All Blacks despair after a thrilling Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France last year. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images

The Springboks will be targeting a first clean sweep against the All Blacks since 2009 when they welcome them for their two Rugby Championship Tests in South Africa at the end of August and start of September.

The Boks versus the All Blacks is arguably the greatest rivalry in rugby history, and since the turn of the century New Zealand has largely been the dominant force between the sides, winning 36 games against 15 losses and one draw in that time period.

However, the Boks have enjoyed success at various stages, including in 2009 when they won all three of their games against the All Blacks in the Tri Nations, two of which were played in South Africa and one in New Zealand.

They have also won four of their last six games against their biggest rivals, including in last year’s Rugby World Cup final which saw the Boks become the most successful team in World Cup history with four titles.

They will now be looking to stamp their authority as the best team in world rugby, and a double over the All Blacks over the coming weeks will be the best way to do that.

2022 Rugby Championship

In the 2022 Rugby Championship, when the Boks hosted New Zealand in two Tests, they should have been able to sweep them on that occasion.

They were slight favourites, with the All Blacks going through a torrid run under previous coach Ian Foster, and the Boks made a perfect start to the competition with a thumping 26-10 win at the Mbombela Stadium.

But despite having built up great momentum, their next game at Ellis Park saw the Boks produce a very poor performance to go down 35-23, which effectively saved Foster’s job.

The All Blacks were then comfortable winners in the 2023 Rugby Championship, claiming a 35-20 result in Dunedin, before the Boks smashed them 35-7 in a World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham, and then edged the World Cup final 12-11, all last year.

Now the Boks have a golden opportunity to build up a strong run of wins over the All Blacks, if they can continue with their impressive form this season, in their next two games at Ellis Park and the Cape Town Stadium.