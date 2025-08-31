Currie Cup result: Swart shines as Pumas thump WP

Pumas next travel to Durban to face the Sharks on Friday, while Province host the Boland Cavaliers in a Western Cape derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

A near flawless kicking display from veteran flyhalf Clinton Swart, steered the Pumas to a big Currie Cup victory over a toothless Western Province side in Cape Town on Saturday.

The men from Mbombela ran in five tries and claimed all five log points in their 39-13 win over a WP team still winless in this year’s competition. More importantly, they still keep their playoff hopes alive with one round to go.

Swart slotted two penalties and four conversions for a personal points haul of 14 on the night.

The home side started the match like a house on fire, with flanker Connor Evans crossing the whitewash within two minutes. Junior Springbok flyhalf Kyle Smith was successful with the conversion, as Province looked determined to claim their first win of the campaign.

Smith was successful with a penalty early in the second quarter as WP failed to capitalise on Pumas’ high error rate and their wealth of possession.

The Pumas however finally started getting into gear close to half time as replacement loose forward Andre Fouche crashed over from a rolling maul to get his team on the scoreboard.

Province turned to the sheds optimistic, holding on to a slender 10-7 lead.

But then the wheels then seemingly came off for the home side.

A Swart penalty and a try by lock Tiaan de Klerk within the first five minutes after the break, saw the Pumas take the lead for the first time in the game – a lead which they never surrendered from there.

Three more tries from centre Sango Xamlashe, winger Darren Adonis and replacement prop Junior Banda made sure Jimmy Stonehouse’s charges return to Mbombela with a full-house of points and a chance to fight for a playoff spot.

They next travel to Durban to face the Sharks on Friday, while Province host the Boland Cavaliers in a Western Cape derby at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.