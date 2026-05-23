Pumas beat Griquas in thrilling SA Cup final to defend title

The exciting and thrilling final in Kimberley went to extra time.

Replacement flyhalf Danrich Visagie helped the Pumas beat Griquas after extra-time of the SA Cup final in Kimberley on Saturday.

The Pumas defended their title with a 38-35 victory after the teams had been locked at 28-28 after 80 minutes. The visitors had led 28-7 at half-time.

At a wet Griqua Park, Visagie came off the bench to score a brilliant self-converted try and slot a penalty goal in first-half extra-time.

Griquas scored a converted try through replacement hooker Tiaan Lange to get back within three points as the game ticked towards the 100-minute mark.

However, it was not to be for the home side as the Pumas held on for the win.

Earlier, the Pumas had surged into a 28-7 half-time lead, but were unable to score in the second half as Griquas launched a stirring comeback in front of their fervent home support.

With the scores level, Griquas flyhalf George Whitehead went for a drop goal after the full-time hooter but it drifted well wide.

The Pumas were first on the scoreboard when flank Ntsika Fisanti crashed over and flyhalf Nevaldo Fleurs added the extras.

Griquas hit back as Whitehead offloaded for fullback Cameron Hufke to run in to score.

However, the Pumas dominated the rest of the half as a brace by fullback Jay-Cee Nel and a try by centre Wian van Niekerk saw them establish a healthy lead, with Fleurs adding three more conversions.

Griquas emerged after the break with real intent and got back into the game with converted tries by flank Lourens Oosthuizen and replacement No 9 Caleb Abrahams.

Relentless pressure saw Lange crash over with five minutes to go and Whitehead levelled the scores to send the match into extra-time.

GRIQUAS – Tries: Cameron Hufke, Lourens Oosthuizen, Caleb Abrahams, Tiaan Lange (2). Conversions: George Whitehead (5).

PUMAS – Tries: Ntsika Fisanti, Jay-Cee Nel (2), Wian van Niekerk, Danrich Visagie. Conversions: Nevaldo Fleurs (4), Danrich Visagie. Penalty: Danrich Visagie.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.