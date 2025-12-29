Three SA rugby players eligible to switch allegiance in 2026

Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Tyrone Green and Rhyno Smith can play for other nations next year.

Three South African players will become eligible for their adoptive countries in 2026 and could feature at the 2027 World Cup.

The most high profile, and most controversial, is the case of Bristol Bears star Benhard Janse van Rensburg.

The powerful 28-year-old centre was deemed “captured” after a brief appearance for the Junior Springboks at the 2016 World Rugby U20 Championship. However, World Rugby approved a rare exemption on the basis of “exceptional circumstances”, allowing him to switch allegiance from South Africa to England.

With his physicality, versatility and Premiership experience for London Irish and Bristol, Janse van Rensburg could become a serious option in England’s midfield for head coach Steve Borthwick.

Asked about the potential switch, Rassie Erasmus admitted Janse van Rensburg had been on their radar for a potential selection but added the Springboks wouldn’t stand in his way if he wanted to make the switch to England.

However, former England scrumhalf Danny Care questioned whether Borthwick should select the SA-born centre, arguing it would deny an opportunity to young English 12s.

“I don’t really agree with it,” Care said on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast. “He’s a brilliant player, but he’s not English.

“It just doesn’t sit well with me that he’s never once dreamed of playing for England. But suddenly, because he’s been here a few years, he can go, ‘Yeah, I’ll play for them’.”

The former England star went further, saying: “Is he good enough to play international rugby? He’s not good enough to play for South Africa, otherwise they’d have picked him.”

Tyrone Green

Harlequins fullback Tyrone Green is firmly on England’s radar ahead of the next World Cup cycle.

A standout at SA U20 level, Green will qualify to play for England in 2026 under World Rugby’s residency regulations. While he has never hidden his lifelong ambition of becoming a Springbok, the 27-year-old has also been clear that an England call-up would never be viewed as second prize. He has also previously played down any rush to make a decision about his international future.

A product of Jeppe High School for Boys in Gauteng, Green enjoyed a brief introduction to Super Rugby with the Lions before moving to London in the 2020-21 season. Since arriving at The Stoop, he has grown into one of Harlequins’ most influential backs, thanks to his pace, elusive footwork and increasing consistency.

Green celebrated his 100th appearance for Quins in October, marking the milestone in style with two tries as part of an eight-try rout at home over the Newcastle Red Bulls. That performance was another reminder of his value to the club and underlined why he is regarded as one of the Premiership’s shrewdest overseas signings.

Primarily a fullback, Green’s versatility enhances his appeal. He is equally comfortable on the wing, can cover centre, and has even featured at flyhalf, offering attacking flexibility that will appeal to any international coach.

Rhyno Smith

Benetton fullback Rhyno Smith could be a realistic option for Italy ahead of the 2027 World Cup.

The 32-year-old has been one of Benetton’s most consistent and influential performers since joining the Treviso-based club, and by July 2026 he will have completed the five-year residency period required to qualify for the Azzurri.

However, Smith’s international path is not straightforward due to his previous involvement with the Springbok Sevens.

Smith represented the Blitzboks at two tournaments in 2018, which means he would need special dispensation from World Rugby to be cleared for Test rugby. With no Italian ancestry, the former Sharks and Cheetahs back must pursue the Olympic eligibility route to be “uncapped”.

“The (Italian) union hasn’t invited me to training camps or anything yet, but we’ve already talked about my eligibility and how we can make it work,” Smith said after extending his Benetton deal to 2028.

He admitted his Test prospects – and hopes of playing at the next World Cup – would ultimately hinge on Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada.

“At 34 in 2027, who knows? It depends if the coach wants me. All I can do is keep playing well.”

This story, by Lindiz van Zilla, was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.