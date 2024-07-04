Tony Brown on Bok ambitions: ‘The goal is to win three World Cups in a row’

'The game changes so fast and my job is to try and find a competitive edge that keeps the Springboks on top of the world.'

The Springboks take part in a training session this week ahead of Saturday’s Test against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

New Springbok attack coach Tony Brown has some lofty ambitions, which include him turning the world champions into the best attacking side, while also keeping them on the top of World Rugby rankings over the next four years.

Brown, the former All Blacks flyhalf, has been easing into the role vacated by Felix Jones, who left to take up the role of England’s defence coach, and the New Zealander has been looking to shake things up since his arrival by improving the Boks’ attack as quickly as possible.

“I think in the short term we want to attack a lot better than we have previously. That’s my job, to create a style of game that these boys can play really well,” explained Brown.

“The game changes so fast and my job is to try and find a competitive edge that keeps the Springboks on top of the world. In four years’ time the goal is 100% to win three World Cups in a row.”

Former All Blacks flyhalf and now assistant coach with the Springboks, Tony Brown, has big goals. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

‘Huge occasion’

Brown is extremely excited to be involved in the Incoming Series this month that features a two-Test series against Ireland, kicking off on Saturday, as the top two teams in world rugby go head-to-head for bragging rights. The Boks also face Portugal later this month.

“The biggest thing is going to be this weekend. As a rugby player you always want to play in the biggest matches and I have always wanted to be a rugby coach and coach in the biggest matches,” said Brown.

“This weekend is a huge occasion, Loftus is very intimidating. It is an amazing ground to play at and Ireland are one of the best teams in the world. I just want to be involved in coaching South Africa against the best teams.

“Ireland have been playing some really good rugby for a number of years now, and South Africa have won the last two World Cups. Ireland probably feel as though they should’ve gotten more out of their World Cup (campaigns).

“It has created this, who is the number one in the world (rivalry), and I guess both teams think they’re number one, which has created a bit of media hype. It’s good for you guys (the media) to get some ex-players to throw a few shots at the different countries and it adds a bit of entertainment leading up to what is going to be a massive Test match.”

Working with Rassie

Brown is also thrilled to once again be working with Bok coach maestro Rassie Erasmus, who he has a lot of respect for.

“He has been awesome. I was coached by him back in 2008 (at the Stormers) and I really loved the way he coached the game then and I still love the way he coaches the game now,” said Brown.

“He gets the players together quickly and gets them going in the same direction. For me as a coach, coaching on the back of that, makes my job a lot easier.”