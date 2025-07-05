Preview: Springboks want to keep momentum going against Italy

The Springboks want to build on the momentum built up in their big win over the Barbarians against Italy this weekend.

The Springboks are aiming to keep the momentum going from their strong season-opening win over the Barbarians when they take on Italy in the first Test of the incoming series at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening (kick-off 5:10pm).

After an impressive 54-7 victory against the BaaBaas, the Boks are eager to kick it up a notch, with them naming a strong and experienced side for the opening Italian Test.

If things go the way they have planned, they will likely make a slew of changes for the second match in Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) next weekend, with coach Rassie Erasmus saying the players already know who will be playing next week.

“Next week’s team has already been announced internally. So the guys playing next week know who they are. But obviously if things don’t go right (in the first Test) we can change a few things,” explained Erasmus.

“Our plan is to try and get our things right and sort our things out. We haven’t made many changes from last week. So we would like to see us controlling the game and doing what we want to do well in the game.

“That’s from the scrum to breakdown, attack and kicking game. And I am sure Italy will try to rip us out of our system. So it will be up to us to make sure they don’t do that.”

Don’t underestimate Italy

Although the Boks are heavy favourites against a weakened Italian team that left a number of senior players at home, Erasmus says that they cannot be underestimated and have to be given the respect they deserve.

“This is not the Italy of old. We remember the importance of playing them in the 2019 World Cup pool game. It was a vital game and we were very nervy about it. There was a red card that swung it our way. A lot of the guys in this team recall that match,” said Erasmus.

“They used to be a flamboyant team that ran from everywhere. Last year, they had a good year. They manned up in the first two games of the Six Nations. But they’ve only got two United Rugby Championship teams to pick from, and they tend to run out of players.

“We expect passion and a physicality (from them) that we need to handle. They have a good, structured kicking game. I wouldn’t say they’re a conservative team, but they’re not the Italy of three years ago.”