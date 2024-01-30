Tony Brown to join Boks is a done deal — reports

The Boks will be without Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones from this season, after both men vacated their positions after the 2023 World Cup.

Rassie Erasmus has successfully lured former All Black Tony Brown to help the Springboks create fireworks on attack, according to reports in New Zealand.

Erasmus is set to reveal the final pieces of his coaching staff jigsaw puzzle this week, filling the defence role vacated by Jacques Nienaber (Leinster) and the attack role made available by Felix Jones joining England.

According to stuff.co.nz, Brown is Jones’ replacement, with a deal reportedly already signed and sealed for the New Zealander to join the world champions.

Rumours of Erasmus recruiting Brown were first reported by Sunday newspaper Rapport.

An innovative thinker, Brown coached Japan at two World Cups, helping the Brave Blossoms secure a first-ever quarter-final place in 2019. He was also a key part of the Highlanders’ Super Rugby title win in 2015.

Sharks and Stormers link

The former All Blacks flyhalf scored 171 points in 18 Test matches and is no stranger to South Africa, having played for the Sharks and Stormers in Super Rugby.

Brown’s appointment could give the Springboks inside knowledge when the world champions face the All Blacks in Johannesburg and Cape Town between August and September.

It also means that two of New Zealand’s southern hemisphere rivals – South Africa and Australia – will have Kiwis in their coaching staff, with the Wallabies having appointed Joe Schmidt as head coach.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.