Tuks win record sixth Varsity Cup title: ‘So proud of the boys’

The men from Pretoria proved too good for the visitors from Potchefstroom.

The University of Pretoria, Tuks, are the six-time champions of the Varsity Cup after powering past North West University Eagles 31-3 in the final played in Pretoria on Monday night. This was the 18th edition of the university rugby competition.

It was a dominant performance from coach Dewey Swartbooi’s home team, whose forwards laid a strong foundation up front. The visiting Eagles also made numerous errors in the face of Tuks’ pressure game.

It was sweet revenge for the men from Tuks whose only defeat in the round robin stage of the competition was against the Eagles, in round five.

‘So proud’

Tuks captain Dillon Smith was all smiles after Monday’s final. “I’m so thankful and grateful to God for blessing us this season.

“What a group of gentleman, they’re great guys and it was a privilege to play with them.”

Smith reflected on the journey back to glory for Tuks after the Pretoria side were relegated from the Varsity Cup at the end of the 2023 season, for finishing last on the log, and had to play Varsity Shield in 2024 – a competition they won to earn a promotion back to the cup section in 2025.

“We’ve been through a tough journey as a group,” said Smith, who also captained the side in 2025.

“Fifth to 60 percent of these players were part of that group in the Shield. We needed something to show for our hard work and this was it. I’m so proud of the boys.”

Second half surge

MJ Mostert got the Eagles off to a good start with a penalty in the 18th minute, but Tuks responded with a shot of their own, by Divan du Toit.

That would be the last time the visiting team troubled the scorers.

As the game progressed, powerful play by Tuks earned them a penalty try and they led 10-3 at the break.

After the resumption of play, Tuks took charge of the match. First wing Andile Myeni controlled the ball well after kicking ahead, following an error by the Eagles and a turnover, to score his team’s second try of the match, before hooker Jean Fourie scored as well, from a powerful surge by the forwards, from a lineout drive.

Du Toit would slot a few late penalties to seal the deal for Tuks.

With six titles, Tuks now lead the way among the teams to have won the competition. Maties have won five titles, UCT Ikeys three titles, NW Eagles (Pukke) two titles and the Shimlas from Free State two titles.