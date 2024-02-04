Twickenham to host Boks in June

The match against Wales will give Rassie Erasmus a chance to fine tune before facing Ireland.

The Springboks will face Wales at Twickenham. Picture: Springboks/X

The Springboks will make their season debut with a Test at Twickenham Stadium in June.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, a Test against Wales has been scheduled prior to the world champions hosting Ireland in July.

The match presents Rassie Erasmus and his assistant coaches the opportunity to fine tune for the two-Test series against the current Six Nations title holders.

First test without Nienaber

The Test against Wales will be the Boks’ first without Jacques Nienaber and Felix Jones, who were crucial in the back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023.

It is believed that former Ireland hooker Jerry Flannery and ex-All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown have been recruited as their replacements.

The Springboks will return to Twickenham for the first time since their record win over the All Blacks in a World Cup warm-up match last year.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland sent a message of intent by kicking off their title defence with a sensational 38-17 victory over France in Marseille.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.