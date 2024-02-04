Duane set for Bok job

Vermeulen's position is expected to be confirmed when SA Rugby announce Jerry Flannery and Tony Brown.

Duane Vermeulen is set to begin his coaching career with the Springboks. Picture: X

Duane Vermeulen is set to take up a high-ranking role with SA Rugby where he will work alongside Rassie Erasmus at the Springboks.

Vermeulen will start his coaching career at national level, after reports linking the World Cup winner to a role with the DHL Stormers.

The former No 8 reportedly held “constructive talks” with the Stormers this week over starting his transition into coaching in the Western Cape, but both parties were waiting on a green light from SA Rugby.

Now it appears that Vermeulen has been contracted by the national governing body and will work alongside Rassie Erasmus, who has stepped down as director of rugby to focus solely on the Springboks.

‘Important position’

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, Vermeulen will be appointed in an “important, full-time” position at SA Rugby, which will see his expertise used in a role with responsibilities beyond a defence coach.

Vermeulen’s job description will be confirmed when SA Rugby announce the appointment of Jerry Flannery as the new Bok defence coach and Tony Brown as attack coach.

Vermeulen will reportedly be allowed to coach the other South African national teams, taking some of Erasmus’ responsibilities as director of rugby, even though SA Rugby has no intention of filling the position.

