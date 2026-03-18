U20 Rugby Championship returns to Gqeberha – tickets go for R35

The Junior Springboks get another crack at the Rugby Championship after losing 48-5 to New Zealand last year.

Sanzaar’s Rugby Championship U20 returns to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium this year, where fans can watch the best junior talent from South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina for R35 per day.

The southern hemisphere’s next generation of stars descend on the Gqeberha for the second successive year, with the action kicking off on Freedom Day, 27 April, followed by match days on 3 and 9 May as the teams step up their preparations for the Junior World Championship in Georgia in June and July.

Following last year’s tournament, the Junior Boks and New Zealand U20s went on to contest the final for the world crown with captain Riley Norton’s team going on to take gold for South Africa.

A day’s ticket allows one to watch two games. These can be bought exclusively from Ticketmaster.

‘Rich rugby culture’

SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer said it was a feather in the cap of SA Rugby and the Eastern Cape to host the third instalment for a second time.

“Last year’s event was a massive success, and we are thrilled that this tournament will be returning to Gqeberha,” said Oberholzer.

“The Eastern Cape has a rich rugby culture and a passionate fan base, and like last year, we expect good crowds to come to Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to see the four teams in action across three double-header match days.

Sanzaar CEO Brendan Morris said, “Following the success of the tournament in Gqeberha last year, Sanzaar is pleased to announce that the 2026 U20 Rugby Championship will again head to South Africa.

“Last year, New Zealand retained the title with an exhilarating 48-45 win over the hosts.

“As in previous years, the tournament will provide a vital pathway for up-and-coming rugby talent through exposure to essential international competition and provide development opportunities for the next generation of coaches, team management and match officials.”

Fixtures:

Monday, 27 April

2pm: New Zealand v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Argentina

Sunday, 3 May

2pm: New Zealand v Argentina

4.10pm: Junior Boks v Australia

Saturday, 9 May

2pm: Argentina v Australia

4.10pm: Junior Boks v New Zealand