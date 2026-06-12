10 youngsters in Springbok squad selected for Junior World Champs

The squad features 10 players who are in Rassie Erasmus' squad to face the Barbarians and Zimbabwe, and will only play if available.

SA U20 head coach Kevin Foote on Friday announced his squad to try defend their World Rugby Junior World Championship title in Georgia starting at the end of the month.

Seven players from last year’s successful campaign in Italy are included in the group: Captain Riley Norton (lock), Oliver Reid, Rambo Kubheka (props), Siphosethu Mnebelele (hooker), Vusi Moyo (flyhalf), Cheswill Jooste (wing), and Alzeadon Felix (fullback).

Ten members of the squad were included in the wider Springbok group for the Barbarians fixture and the SA ‘A’ match against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on 20 June, while Cheswill Jooste remains with the Bulls, who have qualified for next Friday’s United Rugby Championship Final.

The Junior Bok squad consists entirely of players who have attended previous training camps in Stellenbosch, as well as the recent U20 International Series and the Sanzaar U20 Rugby Championship, both of which were won by South Africa.

Norton is one of the players included in the wider Springbok group, along with Reid and Danie Kruger (props); Mnebelele and Liam van Wyk (hookers); Moyo (flyhalf); Yaqeen Ahmed (flyhalf/centre); Luan Giliomee (utility back); Markus Muller (centre); and Zekhethelo Siyaya (fullback).

They will join the Junior Bok squad as soon as they are released from senior national duty.

Junior Springboks boast depth

Muller and Siyaya are joined by eight other players in the squad who are still U19 and eligible to play in next year’s JWC as well. They are Jordan Jooste and Luan van der Berg (props), Jaythen Orange (lock), Gert Kemp and Wasi Vyambwera (loose forwards), Jayden Brits (scrumhalf), Ethan Adams (centre), and Jordan Steenkamp (wing).

The players will be capped on Saturday, 13 June, and will continue their final preparations at their Stellenbosch base camp before departing for Georgia on Monday, 22 June.

“It was the most difficult decision we had to make because of the quality of players and the calibre of young men we’ve had the privilege of working with during the past six months in our programme,” said Foote of the selection.

“Any one of those not selected would have done a great job for us in Georgia.

“Congratulations to everyone selected. They had to work incredibly hard and have delivered on everything that we’ve asked of them thus far.”

Foote said leaving some star players behind meant heartbreak for them, but he was thankful of their attitude, hard work and dedication.

“We will play to the best of our ability for our country and especially for them, and we hope to make everyone proud.”

The Junior Boks are grouped in Pool A with Wales, Georgia, and Uruguay, and will be based in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi for the pool stages.

Junior Boks’ 2026 World Junior Championship squad:

Props: Oliver Reid (Stormers), Rambo Kubheka (Sharks), Jordan Jooste (Stormers), Danie Kruger (Stormers), Luan van der Berg (Bulls).

Hookers: Siphosethu Mnebelele (Sharks), Liam van Wyk (Sharks).

Locks: Heinrich Theron (Bulls), Jaythen Orange (Lions), Riley Norton (captain, Stormers), JD Hattingh (Lions).

Loose forwards: Kebotile Maake (Bulls), Risima Khosa (Lions), Luke Cannon (Lions), Wasi Vyambwera ( Sharks), Vuyo Gwiji (Lions), Gert Kemp (Stormers), Thomas Beling (Lions).

Scrumhalves: Hendré Schoeman (Bulls), Jayden Brits (Stormers).

Flyhalves: Yaqeen Ahmed (Stormers), Vusi Moyo (Sharks).

Centres: Ethan Adams (Lions), Samuel Badenhorst (Stormers), Markus Muller (Stormers).

Outside and utility backs: Luan Giliomee (Sharks), Khuthadzo Rasivhaga (Sharks), Cheswill Jooste (Bulls), Jack Benade (Stormers), Jordan Steenkamp (Stormers), Zekhethelo Siyaya (Sharks), Alzeadon Felix (Lions).