Unbeaten Blitzboks progress to the quarters at Singapore Sevens

The Blitzboks topped Pool B and will now face Ireland for a spot in the semi finals.

The Blitzboks will put their unbeaten run on the line at the Singapore Sevens when they take on Ireland in the quarterfinal. Picture: Paul Kane/Getty Images.

An incredible last-gasp Dylan Sage try secured the Blitzboks victory against France to top Pool B at the Singapore Sevens on Saturday.

The South Africans opened their campaign on Friday with convincing victories over Spain (31-7) and Samoa (15-10), before a thrilling 20-19 result against the French in the pool decider kept their momentum going at the Singapore National Stadium.

Leading 15-0 at half time, Quewin Nortje, Selvyn Davids and Tristan Leyds crossed the whitewash for the Blitzboks, but France surged into the lead after the restart with an Aaron Grandier brace of tries and nine points from Jean Pascal Barraque.

But Sage, who is playing his first tournament back on the circuit since 2018, dotted down at the death after a great break from Rosko Specman to extend South Africa’s unbeaten run.

Head coach Philip Snyman’s charges must now regroup for a cup quarter-final showdown against Ireland at 2.12pm.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.