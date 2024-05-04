Brave Blitzboks knocked out of Singapore Sevens

South Africa will now face the USA in the fifth-placed semi-final at 9:55am on Sunday.

Australia handed the Blitzboks their first defeat at the Singapore Sevens which knocked them out in the quarterfinals. Picture: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images.

The Blitzboks were knocked out of the Singapore Sevens title race after an over-time defeat to Australia in the cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

The South Africans surged into the knockout stages with impressive victories over Spain (31-7), Samoa (15-10) and France (20-19), but were sent packing by the Australians in a dramatic 29-24 loss at the Singapore National Stadium.

The Blitzboks battled as the Aussies raced into a 5-17 lead at half time, with Zain Davids dotting down for Philip Snyman’s charges before the break.

Seven points from Tristan Leyds, plus tries from Christie Grobbelaar and Quewin Nortje to go with a Selvyn Davids conversion, helped level the score 24-24 at the close of regulation time, before a Nick Malouf touchdown clinched victory for the men from Down Under.

