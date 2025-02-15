URC result: Sharks outlast the Bulls, earning a bonus point at Loftus

The Sharks sored three tries in a row in the second half to come away with a bonus point 29–19 win against the Bulls.

Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka is tackled by Jan-Hendrik Wessels during the game. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

What started as a tight game ended as one-way traffic as the Sharks ran away with a bonus point win against the Bulls in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby at Loftus on Saturday.

After a solid Bulls showing in the first half (10–7 to Sharks at the break) and a try early in the second half, the Sharks proved too good with three tries in a row to take a 29–19 win.

South African rugby fans were treated to another scintillating URC local derby after the Lions beat the Stormers 30–23 in Johannesburg earlier in the day.

The teams both went into the game on a high, the Bulls coming from a nail-biting bonus-point 33–32 win over the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend while the Sharks enjoyed a long break since their own bonus-point 42–22 win against Cardiff in Wales on 25 January.

The Bulls dominated the scrums and mauls against the Stormers last week and the Lions the week before. The Sharks proved their match in the first half but the Bulls seemed to gain momentum, and only grew in strength and confidence after a rolling maul led to a try early in the second half.

The Sharks fought back though and tended to rely on their backline more, though flanker Tinotenda Mavesere was among the try scorers.

There was a healthy contingent of Sharks supporters at the stadium, proving almost as loud as the home supporters.

The match saw four yellow cards dished out to Willie le Roux of the Bulls and Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl and Ntuthuko Mchunu of the Sharks.

The Sharks clinched a 20–17 win at Kings Park when the teams played their first URC derby in December.

Sharks outlast the Bulls

It only took three minutes for the Bulls to score their first try, Jan-Hendrik Wessels bursting through to dot down under the posts.

Ethan Hooker responded for the sharks just five minutes later on the sideline.

The Bulls drove a maul over the line right after the break, for Johan Grobbelaar to get onto the scoreboard. The Bulls lead 12–10.

The Sharks retook the lead with a try on the sideline by Jordan Hendrikse in the 56th minute. He missed the conversion.

Tinotenda Mavesere extended the lead with his first try for the Sharks on the sideline. Siya Masukui converted to make it 22–12.

Yaw Penxe scored again following a high ball chase, with Masuku converting to take the reach out of the Bulls eight minutes from time. 27–12 to the Sharks.

Grobbelaar dotted down again under the posts two minutes from time. Boeta Chamberlain converted but it was too late.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar (2); Conversions – David Kriel 1/2, Boeta Chamberlain 1/1; Penalties – 0/1.

Sharks: Tries – Ethan Hooker, Jordan Hendrikse, Tinotenda Mavesere, Yaw Penxe; Conversions – Jordan Hendrikse 1/2, Siya Masuku 2/2; Penalties – Hendrikse 1/2.