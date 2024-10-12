Rugby

12 Oct 2024

08:33 pm

URC result: Edinburgh bounce back against Stormers

Edinburgh bounced back from last week's humbling defeat by Lions to secure their first victory of the URC season with a bonus-point victory.

URC

The Stormers suffered were beaten 38-7 by Edinburgh in the URC. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Edinburgh clinched their first win of the season with a bonus-point victory over the DHL Stormers in the Scottish capital on Saturday.

Two tries in each half saw Sean Everitt’s Edinburgh bounce back from a tough tour of South Africa with a 38-7 home victory.

The result sees the DHL Stormers return to South Africa with one win and five points from their season-opening three-match tour.

A thrilling first half saw the Stormers weather an orange wave, falling 14-0 down before fighting their way back and dominating the back end of the half. Damian Willemse put Ruhan Nel over from a five-metre scrum, in a period where the Stormers also had a couple of tries ruled out by the TMO.

The Stormers carried this momentum into the start of the second half, but had another try ruled out by the TMO. Edinburgh re-established their 14-point lead when Darcy Graham scored in the corner, before veteran lock Grant Gilchrist reached over for the bonus-point try.

Next up for the Stormers will be a first home game of the season against Munster at Cape Town Stadium.

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

