URC result: Stormers pip the Bulls in sopping wet north-south derby

It proved to be a kicking affair at Loftus with only one try scored apiece, the Stormers beating the Bulls 19–16.

Wandisile Simelane scored the only try for the Stormers on the day. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images)

In a far cry from the eight-try spectacle in Johannesburg earlier in the day, the Stormers pipped the Bulls 19–16 in a low-scoring, sopping-wet affair that was their second north-south derby in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at Loftus on Saturday.

After kicking proved so costly in the first derby (Bulls winning 33–32 in Cape Town last month), the sides’ goal-kickers were in top form with just two tries scored in the second encounter.

Bulls boss Jake White said this week he expected the scrum to play a big role in the game due to the weather.

Awesome to see everyone helping out the ground staff to try and get a game going at Loftus. Stormers jerseys, Bulls jerseys – all chipping in. Lekker, manne! pic.twitter.com/rFKUNyH5P3 — A-P (@rugby_ap) March 1, 2025

Indeed, it did. After the game was delayed by more than an hour due to lightning, the Bulls were as strong in the set-piece as ever, winning two penalties from scrums within the first 10 minutes and pushing on in the mauls as well.

The Stormers, on a four-game losing streak at the start of the match, picked themselves up and met the challenge well as rain fell throughout the URC match.

In the end, both sides gained ground and won penalties there aplenty.

This is where the kicking game came in.

ALSO READ: Handré Pollard ‘beyond excited’ to be back at Bull

A kicking game ensues

The first half passed without a try. But Stormers flyhalf Juree Mathee (four) and Bulls centre David Kriel (three) slotted penalty kicks while Bulls flyhalf Willie le Roux received a yellow card in the 17th minute for a professional foul, coming in from the side.

Mathee missed the only kick during this period, a 50m attempt falling just short. The Score was 12–9 to the Stormers at half-time.

The third quarter went point-less but in the 61st minute Bulls replacement flanker Ruan Vermaak crashed over under the posts for the first try of the day. Kriel converted to make the score 16–12 to the Bulls.

The Stormers retook the lead seven minutes later when Mathee’s high ball bounced kindly for Wandisile Simelane to run through and score a try. Mathee converted. Score 19–16 to the Stormers.

Mathee missed a tough penalty kick in the 73rd minute that would have extended the lead for the Stormers.

The Bulls pushed hard in the final minutes but a mammoth turnover by Stormers No 8 Evan Roos took the game away from the Pretoria side.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Ruan Vermaak. Conversions – David Kriel 1/1. Penalties – Kriel 3/3.

Stormers: Tries – Wandisile Simelane. Conversions – Jurie Mathee 1/1. Penalties – Mathee 4/6.