Handré Pollard ‘beyond excited’ to be back at Bulls

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard is returning to the Bulls, the club where it all started for him. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard said he couldn’t see himself playing for any other South African club after signing a two-year deal with the Bulls.

Pollard will be available for the Pretoria side from 1 July after spending the last three seasons at English outfit Leicester Tigers.

The double World Cup winner and former Junior Boks captain initially left South Africa for French Top14 side Montpellier in 2019 (where he also spent three seasons) after a fruitful six years at the bull, making 62 professional appearances at the club that give him his first professional cap in 2013.

During that time, he scored 629 points including 11 tries, 119 penalties, 104 conversions and four drop goals.

Pollard ‘beyond excited’

“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” Pollard said. “It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited.

“⁠I started my career at the Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today. This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t see myself anywhere else in South Africa.”

While he said he looked forward to running out in front of the Loftus faithful, Pollard expressed pride at being part of the Leicester Tigers group.

“It was three of the most enjoyable seasons of my career, and I’ll be forever grateful to have been a Leicester Tiger,” he said.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played, and I’m excited to end the season and my time at Leicester Tigers on a high.”

Eighty-three Springbok caps later and Pollard is one of the most highly-rated players in the number 10 position worldwide.

In 2019, Pollard was nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year award after helping the side win the World Cup.

He finished top points scorer in the global showpiece with 69 points to his name.

He also slotted all nine of his attempts at goal in the 2023 Rugby World Cup, scoring all 12 of South Africa’s points through penalties in the final against New Zealand.

Bulls CEO welcomes goal-kicking ace back

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says welcoming back a more experienced Pollard will be good for everyone at Loftus.

“He was a fan favourite back then, which left a lot of people sad when he left to expand his wings abroad,” he said.

“I am happy that today, we are able to bring him back and I am confident that it is to the delight of many South Africans that they will be able to see him back in the Bulls shirt,”