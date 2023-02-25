Rugby

25 Feb 2023
URC result: Ulster too good for Sharks in Durban

The Sharks did at least pick up two bonus points from the match.

Sharks v Ulster URC action.
Ethan McIlroy of Ulster runs with the ball in the URC match against the Sharks in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Ulster fought to a bonus-point victory over the Sharks at Kings Park on Saturday to deal a significant blow to the Durbanites’ hopes of finishing inside the United Rugby Championship top four.

A 31-24 win saw Ulster bounce back from their loss to Glasgow Warriors last week and cut the gap on the second-placed Stormers to just five points, with both teams having now played 14 games.

While the Sharks were able to snatch both a losing bonus point and four-try bonus point thanks to the returning Boeta Chamberlain’s second-half score, they missed out on the opportunity to climb into fifth place on the log.

Williams try

Grant Williams’ try in the opening play gave the Sharks a lightning start to the match, but they were evenly matched by a determined Ulster side, with Duane Vermeulen leading the charge and causing the home side no end of problems at the breakdown.

A brace of tries from Ulster hooker Tom Stewart gave the visitors a 17-12 lead at the break and they took that momentum into the second half when, two minutes into the second half, Stewart Moore was controversially awarded a try for diving on a ball at the base of Sharks ruck near the goal line.

Tries from Ntuthuko Mchunu and Chamberlain gave the Sharks hope of perhaps snatching a late draw, but Ulster held out for what could be a significant away win.

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story and all the scorers and information click here.

