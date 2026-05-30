URC result: Bulls thrash Munster to book URC semi-final v Glasgow

The Bulls beat Munster six tries to two in their URC quarter-final at Loftus to book their fourth consecutive semi-final spot.

The Bulls beat Munster 45-14 in their United Rugby Championship quarter-final at Loftus on Saturday to book their spot in next weekend’s semi-final against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield Stadium.

The Pretoria side produced a more convincing performance than they did during their 34-31 victory against the same opposition at the same venue in March, winning scrum penalties and turnovers, defending well and winning the kicking contest to record their seventh consecutive URC victory.

Their first-half display was much-improved as they scored four tries to lead 31-14 at the break. The hosts scored another two tries in the second half while keeping 2023 winners Munster scoreless.

Bulls dominate Munster

The Bulls scored first following a scrum turnover in Munster’s 22. Scrumhalf Embrose Papier slipped a tackle after a few phases to dot down in the fourth minute.

They doubled the lead four minutes later when fullback Willie le Roux received a kick, side-stepped a defender and offloaded to Kurt-Lee Arendse, who ran through a gap to score.

Munster were able to score their first try after a few drives in the 20th-minute, Jack O’Donoghue grounding and JJ Hanrahan converting. But Handré Pollard’s penalty put the Bulls 17-7 up two minutes later.

Munster crashed over again after several drives in the 32nd minute, Alex Nankivell grounding. The Bulls were fortunate not to cop a yellow card for three offside penalties in the build-up to that Munster score.

But the Bulls hit back with two converted tries from lineouts, Johan Grobbelaar’s immediately after Munster’s score, and Cameron Hanekom’s in the 39th minute. That took the score to 31-14 at half-time.

Munster scoreless in the second half

Pollard missed his first kick in the second half – a penalty – before Elrigh Louw stole a Munster lineout 5m from the Bulls’ try line.

Papier then snatched up a loose ball around the Bulls’ 22m mark and ran through defenders all the way to score his second try under the Munster posts in the 54th minute. Stravino Jacobs scored for the Bulls five minutes later after a few strong runs and a long pass from the inside to the wing.

Neither side could score again before the final whistle blew.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Embrose Papier (2), Kurt-Lee Arendse, Johan Grobbelaar, Cameron Hanekom, Stravino Jacobs. Conversions – Handré Pollard 6/6. Penalties – Penalties 1/2.

Munster: Tries – Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Nankivell. Conversions – JJ Hanrahan 2/2.