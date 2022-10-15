URC result: Uslter edge Lions in Ellis Park thriller

Ross Roche

Irish powerhouse Ulster just edged the valiant Lions 39-37 (halftime 15-18) in a thrilling 10-try United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.

It was a fantastic encounter with both sides going all out, however it was a four try, 26 point run from Ulster at the end of the first half and start of the second that gave them a huge lead, which the Lions could just not reel in, in the end.

Despite the result the Lions should be happy with a good showing against one of the competitions top sides, which ended with them picking up two possibly vital bonus points.

Ulster got the match off to a flying start as eighthman Duane Vermeulen stole the Lions ball at the breakdown, with the ball going down the short side where a mismatch sees Ulster wing Rob Baloucoune up against a Lions prop, with him then stepping inside and sprinting away to score.

Scrumhalf John Cooney added the extras for an early 7-0 lead after just three minutes.

Lions flyhalf Gianni Lombard and Cooney then traded penalties, with the score 10-3 after 10 minutes.

In the 18th minute the Lions then scored their first try as flank Emmanuel Tshituka stole the Ulster ball at a ruck on the Lions 22m, with the ball popped to eighthman Francke Horn to sprint about 60m to score, with Lombard’s conversion drawing the scores level.

The Lions were slowly taking charge of the match and Lombard gave them the lead from a scrum penalty in the 27th minute, before they scored their second as they chose to go for the corner from a kickable penalty.

From the lineout the Lions attacked, with a short ball to Tshituka seeing him power over from close range, with Lombard missing the conversion to leave the score 18-10 after 33 minutes.

Ulster then started their terrific comeback, as first Lions centre Henco van Wyk was yellow carded for a deliberate knockdown with two minutes left in the half, with the visitors kicking to the corner.

From the lineout they attacked and used the extra man to see flyhalf Billy Burns over out wide, with the conversion missed as they went into the break with the Lions 18-15 up.

Belonged to Ulster

The first 14 minutes of the second half was however all Uslter as they powered away, with three more tries.

First wing Rob Lyttle went in at the corner, a 50/22 then ended with inside centre Stuart McCloskey seizing on a loose ball and going over, and a big maul from a 5m lineout saw hooker Rob Herring dot down, with two Cooney conversions and a one from replacement scrumhalf Nathan Doak putting them 36-18 up after 54 minutes.

The Lions however then produced their own comeback as they desperately fought back over the last 25 minutes of the match.

A double strike in the 62nd and 67th minutes then saw impressive tries to Andries Coetzee and Quan Horn, the first from a lovely period of play in the Ulster 22m, while the second was a superb attack from the Lions half, with replacement flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotting one conversion to make it 36-30.

An Ulster penalty with five minutes to go, converted by Doak, was then enough to seal the win as a late converted try to Horn was not enough to save the match, with the visitors holding out over the final few seconds.

Scorers

Lions: Tries – Francke Horn (2), Emmanuel Tshituka, Andries Coetzee, Quan Horn; Conversions – Gianni Lombard, Jordan Hendrikse (2); Penalties – Lombard (2)

Ulster: Tries – Rob Baloucoune, Billy Burns, Rob Lyttle, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Herring; Conversions – John Cooney (3), Nathan Doak; Penalties – Cooney, Doak