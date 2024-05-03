Jake White pleased to have Jannes Kirsten available for URC playoffs

Jannes Kirsten’s return is a big boost for the Bulls ahead of the United Rugby Championship knockout stages. Picture: by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Bulls director of rugby, Jake White, says the return of utility forward Jannes Kirsten to the playing squad will add great value to the team ahead of the United Rugby Championship playoffs fast approaching.

Kirsten, who joined the Bulls last year in July after having spent four years at English Premiership side Exeter Chiefs, only made his second debut for the Pretoria franchise this past weekend off the bench in their comprehensive 61-24 win over the Ospreys at Loftus Versfeld.

The 30-year-old, who played for the Bulls previously between 2013-18, was on the sidelines because of an injury to his right foot towards the conclusion of the preseason.

Kirsten, who won the Premiership and Champions Cup double with Exeter during the 2019/2020 season, will bring a wealth of experience to the Bulls and increase the depth in the second and back rows.

“He’s an incredibly detailed guy”

White opened up about what they will be gaining from Kirsten’s inclusion in the playing squad.

“Jannes is back, he covers 7 and 4,” White said.

“Jannes is one of those guys that have won the European Cup and English Premiership, and there aren’t many guys that have done that.

“He brings to the team an incredible amount of knowledge, understanding and calmness, especially now in the back-end of the competition.

“The guy might not be the captain but he’ll definitely have leadership qualities to help the youngsters. I have only worked with him now for a short space of time … he does his homework (on opponents), and he does it every week even though he hasn’t been playing. He’s an incredibly detailed guy, incredibly bright,” added White.

‘Youngsters can learn from Kirsten’

As the Bulls have a young talented crop of players in their ranks, White is hoping that Kirsten’s approach to the game and experience will rub off on the youngsters.

“I can only think for the youngsters, if he can instil what he knows, what he’s learned and what he does in a week in his preparations to this group of players, then it’s a really added value,” White said.

The Bulls will continue with their URC run-in next Saturday when they host Scottish side Glasgow Warriors at Loftus Versfeld with kick-off at 2pm.