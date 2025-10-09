URC round three: Team news and fixtures

All four South African teams are playing in Europe in round three.

Its round three of the United Rugby Championship and all 16 teams will be in action this weekend, with matches on Friday and Saturday.

The four South African teams are all overseas and play on Friday (Stormers) and Saturday (Lions, Sharks and Bulls).

Here then is all the team news and the fixtures.

Sharks

Makazole Mapimpi and Ethan Hooker have been included in the starting team for their match against Leinster on Saturday, while Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, who were also part of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship squad, will play off the bench.

There are eight other Bok players in the starting team. Jean Smith will continue as flyhalf, but the good news is Siya Masuku is available again and will feature among the replacements.

Among the players still out injured are Aphelele Fassi, Jordan Hendrikse, Trevor Nyakane and Yaw Penxe.

Sharks: Edwill van der Merwe, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Jean Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Marvin Orie, Jason Jenkins, Ruan Dreyer, Fez Mbatha, Simphiwe Matanzima. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Dian Bleuler, Vincent Koch, Bathobele Hlekani, Nick Hatton, Ross Braude, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter

Fixtures

Friday: Munster v Edinburgh 8.45pm, Scarlets v Stormers 8.45pm

Saturday: Ospreys v Zebre 4pm, Benetton v Lions 4pm, Glasgow v Dragons 6.30pm, Leinster v Sharks 6.30pm, Cardiff v Connacht 8.45pm, Ulster v Bulls 8.45pm

More to follow ….