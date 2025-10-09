Sharks banking on Bok boost to help against Leinster

The Sharks face a huge challenge against a bolstered Leinster team smarting from two losses, in Dublin on Saturday.

The Sharks are banking on a couple of Springbok reinforcements to spark their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign, when they take on Irish giants and defending champions, Leinster, in Dublin on Saturday.

It is set to be a huge challenge for the Durban side, who come up against a wounded Leinster team that sent an understrength side to South Africa and were duly beaten by the Stormers and Bulls, in a dreadful start to their season.

The Sharks themselves have had a poor start to the competition, going down against Glasgow Warriors in their opener, and escaping with a draw against Dragons over the past weekend, so they will also be desperate heading into the match.

However, Leinster are set to be bolstered by the return of their British and Irish Lions players, who were rested over the opening two rounds, and the Sharks will thus hope that their own reinforcements, namely rising star Ethan Hooker and veteran Makazole Mapimpi, will have a big impact.

“We’re really excited about this game. Leinster coming from tour, their first game at home, and with British and Irish Lions joining them (it’s going to be massive),” admitted Sharks centre Lukhanyo Am in an online press conference on Tuesday.

“We’ve also had a boost from some of the Springbok guys who will be joining us, so we really want to finish the tour on a high, and we’re really looking forward to this game. They’re very crucial to our team. They’re quality players, and they’ll fit in perfectly for us.

Champs for a reason

“Leinster are the champions for a reason. The log position doesn’t mean much right now, it’s still early in the season. Playing away from home is always tough, but it’s the kind of game that brings out the best in players.

“These are the games you want to play, to measure where you’re at individually and as a team. We’re putting pressure on ourselves to perform, but in a positive way.”

Am is also trying to put in some strong performances himself, as he has been out of the Springbok mix this season after an injury initially ruled him out of contention, following which he wasn’t able to force his way into a settled squad.

With a new Bok squad set to be named later this month ahead of their end-of-year-tour in November, Am will be looking to impress and hopefully get a callup, after admitting he missed being in the group, although he was very happy with their recent success.

“Injuries are part of the game we love. Being out was tough, but I used the time to work on myself and come back stronger,” said Am.

“Getting back into the Bok mix will take game time and form. It’s very competitive there, but I know what it takes. I just need to keep improving and hopefully I’ll get that call again.

“It’s been amazing to see the boys performing so well. I know what it takes to be there and to stay there, and I’m focused on doing the work that will get me back.”