URC team news: SA sides packed with Bok players for derby Saturday

The four South African URC teams have named strong lineups for the first round of local derbies this weekend.

It’s round three of the 2026/27 season of the United Rugby Championship and the first local derby weekend in South Africa, with the Bulls hosting the Lions and the Stormers welcoming the Sharks.

All four teams are in good form and have pretty much opted for full-strength sides, packed with Springboks for the weekend’s action.

Here then is all the team news.

Bulls

Though several high-quality players are unavailable due to injury, Bulls boss Johan Ackermann has been able to pick a formidable side for the clash against the Lions, with no less than six Springboks in the starting XV and a further four on the bench.

Canan Moodie will play on the wing, Cameron Hanekom is at eight, Hanro Liebenberg at blindside, and with the captaincy for the first time, and Jeandre Rudolph at six.

Marco van Staden will cover hooker from the bench, where Cobus Wiese, Elrigh Louw and Handre Pollard find themselves.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk, Curwin Bosch, Paul de Wet, Cameron Hanekom, Hanro Liebenberg (capt), Jeandre Rudolph, JF van Heerden, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Marco van Staden, Alu Tshakweni, Khutha Mchunu, Cobus Wiese, Elrigh Louw, Keagan Johannes, Handre Pollard, Cheswill Jooste.

Lions

Coach Ivan van Rooyen has picked what is arguably his strongest current lineup, with Bok stars Quan Horn, Morne van den Berg and Boan Venter all included in the starting XV, as is Henco van Wyk, who returns at 13. Exciting rookie Ethan Adams shifts to inside centre.

Nico Steyn and Boeta Chamberlain are the only two backs replacements on the bench. The in-form wing Erich Cronje misses out due to injury.

Lions: Quan Horn, Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Ethan Adams, Richard Kriel, Chris Smith, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Hyron Andrews, Dylan Sjoblom, Sebastian Lombard, PJ Botha, Boan Venter. Bench: Morne Brandon, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, JP du Preez, Siba Mahashe, Batho Hlekani, Nico Steyn, Boeta Chamberlain

Stormers

On Wednesday, coach John Dobson picked a matchday-23 with 11 Springboks in the mix, including Damian Willemse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Paul de Villiers and recent new recruits Siya Kolisi and Wilco Louw who’ve returned “home” after playing most recently for the Sharks and Bulls respectively.

There is also place in the squad for young guns Riley Norton and new scrumhalf recruit from the Lions, Haashim Pead.

Stormers: Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cobus Reinach, Hacjivah Dayimani, Siya Kolisi, Paul de Villiers, JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Wilco Louw, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Deon Fourie, Vernon Matongo, Neethling Fouché, Riley Norton, Connor Evans, Evan Roos, Haashim Pead, Wandisile Simelane.

Sharks

Sharks boss JP Pietersen has named nine Springboks in his starting XV for the outing in Cape Town, with a further four on the bench.

After their exploits from the subs station last weekend, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Ethan Hooker all make it into the starting side this week.

With Luan Giliomee now at the Bulls, Zekhethelo Siyaya gets a chance to show his mettle at fullback.

Sharks: Zekhethelo Siyaya, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen, Ethan Hooker, Vusi Moyo, Jaden Hendrikse, Phepsi Buthulezi, Manu Tshituka, Matt Romao, Darrien Landsberg, Eben Etzebeth, Thomas du Toit, Eduan Swart, Ox Nche. Bench: Esethu Mnebelele, Cameron Dawson, Vincent Koch, Jason Jenkins, Stephan Lewies, Nick Hatton, Ivan van Zyl, Gianni Lombard

Fixtures:

Saturday:

1.30pm Bulls v Lions

4pm Stormers v Sharks