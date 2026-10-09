New Lions prop Boan Venter excited about first Jukskei derby: ‘It’s personal’

A huge URC match awaits in Pretoria when the two big Gauteng sides clash in round three.

Springbok prop Boan Venter is fired up for the his first ever cross-Jukskei derby when the Lions and Bulls collide in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old, who started his career at the Cheetahs in 2017, before moving to Edinburgh in 2021 where he made over 100 appearances for the Scottish side over five years, was the Lions’ marquee signing in the off season and has swiftly settled into life in Johannesburg.

Despite only playing three games so far for his new franchise, Venter is already fully aware of the enormity of the Jukskei derby, and how massive the competition is between the two Highveld rivals.

“It’s definitely a bit more personal. We know all of the guys personally on that side of the Jukskei. We know everyone by name, and some of them we’re good mates with. It’s a completely different challenge,” said Venter ahead of the clash.

“Their set-piece is going strong as always. They are physical, and that’s what they’ve been known for the last few years. We know what’s coming, so we just need to match fire with fire and see who comes out on top.”

Venter featured in two games for the Boks at the start of the international season, against Scotland and Argentina, but was then allowed to join up with the Lions ahead of their Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry match against the All Blacks in August.

He made his Lions debut in that match, and played a big part in his team’s impressive performance as they pushed the New Zealanders all the way before slipping to a close defeat.

That performance gave the Lions plenty of confidence which they’ve taken into the new season, winning their opening two games, against Leinster and Ospreys.

“I definitely know a lot more of the guys’ names now. I’m settling in, getting used to the structures and the calls and all that. That game against New Zealand, I came in for the captain’s run and then we played the next day. So that was a bit challenging,” explained Venter.

“Obviously it (the first two URC games) does a lot for your confidence leading into the season. But, also we’re not trying to look too much into that. Because we know the level that we want to play at and I don’t think either of those games has been that.

“Probably that game against the All Blacks was the closest we’ve been to a complete game in that sense. So yeah, it’s a good start. We’ll see if we can continue with that.”