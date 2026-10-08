Paul de Villiers back from Boks with ‘more swagger’, says Stormers’ John Dobson

De Villiers and national captain Kolisi will be the Stormers' flanks in the URC derby against the Sharks this weekend.

Stormers coach John Dobson has revealed that rookie Springbok flanker Paul de Villiers is a “changed man for the good” following his recent time spent with the national team.

De Villiers spent the majority of the recent international season in the Springbok camp, his first involvement with the team.

He played at No 6 for the Boks in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi during the Nations Championship in July and then also featured later on against the All Blacks.

On Saturday in Cape Town, when the Stormers host the Sharks in the first of the URC local derbies for the season, De Villiers will play alongside Kolisi in a backrow that also features Hacjivah Dayimani.

‘A better player’

Speaking ahead of the match at the Cape Town Stadium, Stormers boss John Dobson was asked about De Villiers and whether he had noticed a change in the player since being involved with Rassie Erasmus and the Boks.

“Paul looks more confident, there’s no doubt about that,” said Dobson.

“There’s more swagger … in a nice way. He’s come back a better player. There’s a change in him, for the good. He’s giving more technical input since being with the Boks, and come out of his shell.”

Having been picked at six ahead of Kolisi, with the Bok skipper moving to seven, for Saturday’s match it is clear Dobson and Co value De Villiers’ skillset.

Siya at seven

“Siya plays his own role as a No 6,” said Dobson. “It’s the way he counter-rucks, his stopping power, we know he’s a good carrier. He’s not a classic stealer. He plays more like a seven.

“And for this game [against the Sharks] I wanted an out-and-out fetcher, so couldn’t leave Paul out. We know what he can do for us at six, and Siya will be comfortable at seven.”

Dobson said the Stormers would “mix-and-match” over the next few weeks, with veteran Deon Fourie also still an option.

On Saturday Fourie will play off the bench, as hooker cover.