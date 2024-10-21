URC wrap: Lions into second on log, wins for Sharks and Stormers

The Bulls lost their first game of the campaign, to Scarlets in Llanelli.

The Lions’ dream start to the 2024/25 United Rugby Championship season continued at the weekend when they recorded their fourth straight win, without a loss, to sit second on the points table, with a game in hand over all, but, the other three South African teams.

Having beaten Ulster and Edinburgh at Ellis Park, the Lions then beat Dragons in Newport and on Saturday edged Zebre in Parma, Italy 10-9 to stay unbeaten.

South Africa’s only other unbeaten team going into the round, the Bulls, suffered a first loss, to Scarlets in Llanelli (22-23), while there were home wins for the Springbok-laden Sharks team, against defending champions Glasgow Warriors (28-24) and first-season champions, the Stormers, who edged Munster, champions two seasons ago, 34-19.

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen called his team’s win in a very wet Parma on Saturday “really ugly” but was nonetheless pleased with the victory.

‘Calm and composed’

“It rained non stop for 48 hours leading up to the game and then the rain increased as the game progressed. Besides the ball being wet, the field was soggy … which made it really ugly, but I’ll take the four points,” said Van Rooyen.

Lions captain Francke Horn was just as satisfied with a fourth straight win, highlighting the team’s character and discipline in a game that could have gone either way.

“As you would have seen, we were under the pump in the last five minutes, but the guys stayed calm and composed and showed good discipline to not give away a penalty,” said the No 8.

“An ugly win is always better than a loss, so I’m really happy and grateful … I’ll take the win for sure.”

The Lions next move on to Ireland for the third and final match of the tour against Leinster.

Bulls see red

In Llanelli, a Bulls team showing several changes from the week before, with many Bok players rested, came unstuck against the Scarlets for their first loss of the season. Johan Grobbelaar was red carded late on for a dangerous tackle, according to the officials.

The Bulls are fourth on the points table and next face Benetton.

In Durban, a Sharks side featuring 12 Bok players and a further four on the bench, showed promising signs after a poor three-match European tour, to edge Glasgow to get back on track. Aphelele Fassi was especially good in the match. Coach John Plumtree though will hope for better rhythm and momentum this week when Munster are in Durban.

The men from Ireland, who’d never lost to the Stormers before, fell at the Cape Town Stadium in their match there on Saturday, with home team flyhalf Damian Willemse delivering a knockout performance at No 10.

Franco Smith’s Warriors are next up for the Capetonians, in Stellenbosch on Saturday.