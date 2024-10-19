URC result: Sharks down champions Glasgow in Durban

The home team needed a good win after a poor European tour where they won just one out of three matches.

Lukhanyo Am runs with the ball in the Sharks’ match against Glasgow. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The Sharks, with 12 Springbok players in their starting team, bounced back from a poor European tour at the start of their United Rugby Championship campaign, to beat defending champions, Glasgow Warriors 28-24 at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

With a star-studded matchday squad, which included four more Boks on the bench, the pressure was on John Plumtree’s men to deliver the goods, and they did.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, and there was a lack of cohesion at times, while rhythm and momentum also lacked, but they were a notch better than their opponents and deserved their win, which will have been a big relief for all connected with the Durban side.

Three tries in total

It was an entertaining game, with both teams playing some quality rugby, though both also made several errors.

With all their national players back after the Rugby Championship, the Sharks certainly looked a better side and more threatening with ball in hand, while their defence was particularly good at times, compared to their outings in Europe in the last three weeks.

The Sharks’ scrum, with an all-Bok front row, dominated at the set-pieces, while at the back Aphelele Fassi looked dangerous on the attack, and in defence, under the high ball. Jordan Hendrikse also played well at flyhalf, while Makazole Mapimpi was a constant threat on the wing.

Glasgow though showed enough over the 80 minutes to suggest they will again be up there towards the end of the competition, and that their championship-winning performance last season was no fluke. They’re a quality team.

The Sharks led 15-12 at the break, with Siya Kolisi and Fassi getting first half tries, while in the second period, Grant Williams scored a good try after a quality kick ahead by Mapimpi. Hendrikse’s goal-kicking was spot on throughout the contest.

Glasgow scored two tries in each half to earn a valuable, and deserved, two bonus points for their efforts, the last two tries coming in the final three minutes, something that will irk Plumtree.