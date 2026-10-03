Vusi Moyo eager to repay Sharks coaches’ faith against bolstered Leinster

The 20-year-old says he takes confidence from six Springboks returning, as Leinster also bring four Irish internationals into their starting XV.

One-Test Springbok Vusi Moyo hopes to reward his coaches’ faith in him when the Sharks take on back-to-back URC champions Leinster at Kings Park on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm).

The 20-year-old Junior Springbok, who made his Test debut against Wales in July, gets the nod ahead of former Springbok flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse, who is recovering from injury, and versatile back Siya Masuku.

Neither are in the matchday 23, with fullbacks Luan Giliomee and Zekhethelo Siyaya offering cover for No 10.

Moyo slotted all six of his kicks when the Sharks beat Ospreys 41-24 last week, and he earned much praise from head coach JP Pietersen.

But their second-round clash against a bolstered Leinster would be much tougher, the coach believed. Their defence would especially need to front up after conceding four soft tries against the visiting Welsh side.

Especially as four of Leinster’s five personnel changes in the starting XV saw Irish internationals boosting their team. They hoped to bounce back from a tight 27-26 defeat to the Lions at Ellis Park.

Moyo gears up for experienced Leinster

“For me, this week is about taking ownership of my stuff, taking confidence in what the coaches have prepared during the week,” Moyo said.

“With the Springboks coming back you take confidence that you are safe around the guys.”

Six Springboks return to the side: regular captain André Esterhuizen, Edwill van der Merwe and Thomas du Toit in the starting XV, and Ox Nché, Eben Etzebeth and Ethan Hooker on the bench.

“André was next to me on my Sharks debut. Having him back is very exciting,” said Moyo, who added that it was motivating to have former Springboks Jaden Hendrikse and Ivan van Zyl partnering him at scrumhalf.

“Those are the guys you don’t want to disappoint. You take ownership of your stuff and learn from them during the week and take whatever tips they have to say, and add some contribution to what you want to do.”

Moyo felt the Sharks benefitted from competition for places.

“You want to be kept on your toes. With coach JP selecting me this weekend it does show a lot of faith and trust. Jordan Hendrikse and Siya Masuku still came through and helped even though they are not in the squad.

“They gave tips on how to do some things. My job is just to take the pack forward and organise the backline.”

Leinster ring the changes

Rónan Kelleher returns to captain Leinster at hooker. Flanker Josh van der Flier, centre Robbie Henshaw, prop Thomas Clarkson and lock Alan Spicer also enter the mix.

“They have been building over the last couple of years and with the experienced coach of Leo Cullen running the show,” Pietersen said.

“They are the best club and we want to measure ourselves against the best. We prep so they will play their most experienced team. That is why we are not surprised with the team selection.

“We have unbelievable young kids who want to measure themselves against the best, so it will be a great contest.”