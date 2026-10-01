URC team news: Kolisi returns for Stormers, as Lions, Bulls and Sharks name teams for round 2

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi headlines a host of returning Boks to the SA URC franchises for round two this weekend.

Kolisi returns for Stormers against Edinburgh

Siya Kolisi will play for the Stormers for the first time in over five years in their United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter with Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 8.45pm).

Having made his return to the team where he started his professional career, Kolisi will earn his 119th Stormers cap when he runs out in Edinburgh.

Kolisi starts at openside flank, with Louw Nel moving to blindside and Riley Norton in the second row. The only other change to the forward pack sees Ntuthuko Mchunu start in the front row this week.

In the backline Yaqeen Ahmed replaces the injured Jurie Mathee at flyhalf and Stefan Ungerer comes in for Andre Warner who drops to the bench.

Stormers starting XV

Warrick Gelant, Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel (capt), Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas, Yaqeen Ahmed, Stefan Ungerer, Hacjivah Dayimani, Louw Nel, Siya Kolisi, JD Schickerling, Riley Norton, Neethling Fouché, André-Hugo Venter, Ntuthuko Mchunu

Bench: Vernon Paulo, Vernon Matongo, Sazi Sandi, Connor Evans, Adré Smith, Wandile Mlaba, Andre Warner, Wandisile Simelane

Lions welcome Springboks back for clash against Ospreys

The Lions are boosted by the return of Springboks Morné van den Berg and Quan Horn ahead of their clash against Ospreys at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 1.45pm).

Both players, who represented the Springboks in last week’s match against the Wallabies, will make an impact off the bench, with Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen tweaking his match 23 after their tight opening win over Leinster.

An adjusted loose trio sees Siba Qoma come in for bruiser Batho Hlekani. JC Pretorius slots into the number six jersey ahead of Siba Mahashe who’ll be called upon to provide impact from the bench.

Henco van Wyk is sidelined this week after he suffered a head knock in the opening stages of last week’s opener and Ethan Adams replaces him in the starting XV.

Lions starting XV

Boeta Chamberlain, Kelly Mpeku, Ethan Adams, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje, Chris Smith, Nico Steyn, Francke Horn (capt), Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen, Sebastian Lombard, PJ Botha, Boan Venter

Bench: Morne Brandon, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Hyron Andrews, Dylan Sjoblom, Siba Mahashe, Morne van den Berg, Quan Horn

Bulls reshuffle match 23 for Munster tussle

The Bulls have reshuffled their match-day 23 for their showdown against Munster at Thomond Park in Limerick on Saturday night (kick-off 8.45pm), making notable tactical adjustments across the backline and front-row bench.

The Bulls were dealt a blow with tighthead prop Mornay Smith forced to return home to South Africa after suffering an ankle injury, which sees Khutha Mchunu step into the match-day squad as prop cover on the bench alongside Sti Sithole, who replaces Dylan Smith.

In the backline, head coach Johan Ackermann has rotated his options. Hakeem Kunene, who featured off the bench last week, gets the nod at fullback, shifting Springbok veteran Willie le Roux to the bench to provide experienced cover in the second half.

The back three also sees speedster Thaakir Abrahams come into the starting lineup on the left wing, with Stravino Jacobs shifting inside to start at inside centre. Harold Vorster drops out of the match-day 23, allowing Stedman Gans to slide into outside centre alongside Jacobs.

At scrumhalf, Zak Burger swaps roles with Paul de Wet to take over the starting number nine jersey, pairing with Curwin Bosch in the halfbacks, while the starting pack remains unchanged from their opening win over Zebre.

Bulls starting XV

Hakeem Kunene, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Stravino Jacobs, Thaakir Abrahams, Curwin Bosch, Zak Burger, Jeandre Rudolph, Hanro Liebenberg, Marcell Coetzee (capt), Reinhardt Ludwig, Ruan Vermaak, Francois Klopper, Juann Else, Alu Tshakweni

Bench:Janco Uys, Sti Sithole, Khutha Mchunu, JF van Heerden, Nizaam Carr, Paul de Wet, Cheswill Jooste, Willie le Roux

Springboks return for Sharks against Leinster

The Sharks have brought most of their Springbok contingent straight back into the match 23 for their encounter with Leinster at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday (kick-off 6.30pm), with Andre Esterhizen set to captain the side.

Lock enforcer Eben Etzebeth, powerhouse prop Ox Nche and utility back Ethan Hooker will all look to make an impact off the bench, while prop Thomas du Toit returns to the team for his first appearance since leaving for English said Bath in 2023, and wing Edwill van der Merwe also gets a start.

The inclusion of the returning internationals adds valuable experience and depth to a squad that has already shown its intent following an impressive opening-round victory over Ospreys.

Sharks starting XV

Luan Giliomee, Edwill van der Merwe, Jurenzo Julius, Andre Esterhuizen (capt), Litelihle Bester, Vusi Moyo, Jaden Hendrikse, Nick Hatton, Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Darien Landsberg, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Koch, Esethu Mnebelele, Thomas du Toit

Bench:Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Eben Etzebeth, Matt Romao, Ivan van Zyl, Zekhethelo Siyaya, Ethan Hooker