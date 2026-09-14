Wallabies pick rookie flyhalf for Test against Springboks in Perth

The teams meet on 27 September in a one-off game.

Uncapped flyhalf Harry McLaughlin-Phillips earned a Wallabies call-up Monday for this month’s home Test against South Africa while Jordan Petaia returns.

Outside back Petaia is included in the Australia squad for the first time since 2023, following an unsuccessful stint trying to break into the NFL.

Coach Les Kiss picked Western Force’s 22-year-old playmaker McLaughlin-Phillips to replace Carter Gordon, who fractured his leg against Argentina earlier this month.

Australia will play world champions South Africa on September 27 in Perth, followed by two Tests against New Zealand.

It is crucial build-up as Australia host the Rugby World Cup in October-November next year.

“We’ve learned a bit more about ourselves as a group over the last four Tests and we know we still have a lot to work on to get to where we want to be,” said Kiss.

“South Africa have been the benchmark team in world rugby for a long time and we’re motivated by the challenge of meeting them in our own backyard in two weeks’ time.”

The Wallabies last month beat Argentina 27-21 before a thrilling 28-28 draw in the away Test series.

Wallabies squad:

Backs: Jock Campbell, Ben Donaldson, Isaac Henry, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen, Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Harry McLaughlin-Phillips, Declan Meredith, Hunter Paisami, Jordan Petaia, Harry Potter, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Kalani Thomas, Tom Wright.

Forwards: Allan Alaalatoa, Angus Bell, Charlie Cale, Josh Canham, Tom Hooper, Isaac Kailea, Fraser McReight, Josh Nasser, Zane Nonggorr, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Billy Pollard, Aidan Ross, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Lachlan Shaw, Carlo Tizzano, Taniela Tupou, Rob Valetini, Jeremy Williams, Harry Wilson.