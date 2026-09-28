Boks to ‘eat humble pie’ and go back to drawing board before Nations Championship

"I don't know if it was interfering or not but we handled a different style, which was very technical, compared to the running style which New Zealand had."

The Wallabies presented a different challenge from the All Blacks, which the Springboks may not have understood how to deal with, during their 42-38 defeat in Perth on Sunday, says Bok head coach Rassie Erasmus.

Now they have to “eat humble pie” and go back to the drawing board ahead of the next Nations Championship round in November.

There, the Springboks take on Italy, France and Ireland in Europe before the final round in London.

The coach admitted the Springboks were their own worst enemies against the Wallabies. They should not have put themselves in a position where they were 42-17 down and needed to fight back in the final 10 minutes, when the opposition went down to 11 players through ill discipline.

It was an error-strewn performance from South Africa, who had been riding a wave of positivity after their 3-1 Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series win over the All Blacks.

Erasmus praises Les Kiss’s influence

Erasmus felt the defeat provided “valuable experience” for the team and management, especially as it came against a team they expected to face at next year’s World Cup in Australia.

“The fact of the matter is that Australia are a good team and they have improved a lot since Les (Wallabies coach Les Kiss) has been there. They played at home. They are the World Cup hosts next year. We might strike them in a title play-off game,” Erasmus said.

“They get the small details right. They didn’t make a mistake in lineouts, they always fill the field in defence, there are always numbers on their feet.

“The threat we thought they would be really great at was at the breakdown. I thought we nullified that in a big way. But they are technically sharp, well coached. Tough to analyse.”

Wallabies offered different challenge from All Blacks

Erasmus said the Springboks normally struggled against a team whose players knew their roles at the breakdown.

He believed the Wallabies offered a different challenge from the All Blacks.

“I’m not saying they’re not a physical challenge. When they get into your 22 they are so direct and tough to stop,” the coach said, adding that the hosts had stopped the Springboks’ mauls.

“It’s two contrasting styles: One is very technical but they also have the physicality about it. For us, sometimes we feel we can’t get into a physical battle with them (Wallabies) because they move it around and you don’t get to set phases.

“I don’t know if it was interfering or not but we handled a different style, which was very technical, compared to the running style which New Zealand had. Not that I’m saying they’re boring. They’re just more goal driven and they’ve been well coached.”