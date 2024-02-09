Former Wallabies star Beale not guilty of sexual assault

According to reports, the jury's deliberations took just over an hour.

Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was found not guilty on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Sydney pub, ending a trial that put his rugby career on ice.

The 95-Test veteran was arrested a year ago and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a pub, prompting his suspension from all forms of the game.

A court spokeswoman told AFP on Friday that Beale had been acquitted of all three charges. The jury’s deliberations took just over an hour.

The 35-year-old had repeatedly denied allegations of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual touching at a bar near Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported that he would be seeking costs.