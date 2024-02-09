Former Wallabies star Beale not guilty of sexual assault
According to reports, the jury's deliberations took just over an hour.
Kurtley Beale of the Australian Wallabies. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was found not guilty on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Sydney pub, ending a trial that put his rugby career on ice.
The 95-Test veteran was arrested a year ago and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a pub, prompting his suspension from all forms of the game.
A court spokeswoman told AFP on Friday that Beale had been acquitted of all three charges. The jury’s deliberations took just over an hour.
The 35-year-old had repeatedly denied allegations of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual touching at a bar near Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.
Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported that he would be seeking costs.