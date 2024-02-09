Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By AFP

1 minute read

9 Feb 2024

08:34 am

Former Wallabies star Beale not guilty of sexual assault

According to reports, the jury's deliberations took just over an hour.

Kurtley Beale

Kurtley Beale of the Australian Wallabies. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Former Wallabies playmaker Kurtley Beale was found not guilty on Friday of sexually assaulting a woman at a Sydney pub, ending a trial that put his rugby career on ice.

The 95-Test veteran was arrested a year ago and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a pub, prompting his suspension from all forms of the game.

A court spokeswoman told AFP on Friday that Beale had been acquitted of all three charges. The jury’s deliberations took just over an hour.

The 35-year-old had repeatedly denied allegations of sexual intercourse without consent and sexual touching at a bar near Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

Australia’s public broadcaster ABC reported that he would be seeking costs.

Read more on these topics

wallabies

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Horses Racing tip: Pistol Pete to hit the target
Local News Alleged poachers nabbed with giraffe meat they ‘were going to claim was beef’
News Sona 2024: ‘Worst is behind us,’ says Ramaphosa about load shedding
Health ‘I am looking for a pen’- What Ramaphosa said about the NHI at Sona
Courts ‘I was even bleeding by the nose’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused tells court of alleged assault

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe