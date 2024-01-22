It’s shaping up to be interesting 2024 with new men in charge down south

We’re still some way off the Springboks playing their first Test of 2024 but one thing is for sure: all rugby fans are in for a treat this year because not only is it a new cycle in the world of rugby, but all four Rugby Championship teams have new men in charge. And with those changes at the top comes the possibility of fresh ideas and coaching philosophies and different styles of rugby. The Boks will be coached by director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who’s not at all new in the system, but he still takes over the reins…

We’re still some way off the Springboks playing their first Test of 2024 but one thing is for sure: all rugby fans are in for a treat this year because not only is it a new cycle in the world of rugby, but all four Rugby Championship teams have new men in charge.

And with those changes at the top comes the possibility of fresh ideas and coaching philosophies and different styles of rugby.

The Boks will be coached by director of rugby Rassie Erasmus, who’s not at all new in the system, but he still takes over the reins from Jacques Nienaber and it will be interesting to see what new plans he has in store for the team — and world rugby, for that matter. He’s sure to have some tricks up his sleeve.

The All Blacks, of course, who lost by a point to the Boks in the World Cup final last year, will have a whole new look about them now that former Crusaders boss Scott Robertson is in charge. And, what will he bring to the mix?

We’ve seen it’s one thing being a great franchise team coach and quite another doing the job at Test level. Just ask Robbie Deans — also a former successful Crusaders boss who just couldn’t cut it as a Test coach. He’s not the only one.

New All Blacks coach Scott Robertson. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Wallabies’ new man in charge

Then there are the Wallabies, who are desperate for some success and stability in 2024 after the flop of firing Dave Rennie just months before the 2023 Rugby World Cup and banking on Eddie Jones to get the best out of the Wallabies. And we all know how that ended up.

Now it’s up to New Zealander and former Ireland boss Joe Schmidt to save Australian rugby. He was officially announced as the new coach last Friday.

Will he be able to do the job and get the Wallabies back on track? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure, he’s a very astute coach and has the potential and pedigree to do something special. And how the Aussies need it.

Joe Schmidt. Picture: Gallo Images

And then there is Argentina and they too have a new man in charge, with former star player Felipe Contepomi taking over from Australian Michael Cheika. Will he be able to get the best out of Los Pumas, or will they remain a nearly team, picking up the big win her and there, but never really threatening to win the trophy on offer?

Felipe Contepomi is the new man in charge of Los Pumas. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

All said, it’s shaping up to be a big Test year … and I haven’t even touched on the best teams from up north, who’ll once again be keen to make their voices heard after losing out, again, at the World Cup.

The June/July Test window can’t come soon enough, and then it’ll be time for the Rugby Championship!