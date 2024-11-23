‘We want to close out the year properly’ — Siya Kolisi

The Springboks want to end off the year on a high with a strong performance against a wounded Wales that will have everything to play for on Saturday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and powerhouse lock RG Snyman will be aiming to put in big shifts in their final international of the year against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi says that the world champions are looking for a team performance as close to perfect as possible to close out their year on a high when they take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night (kick-off 7:40pm).

The Boks have enjoyed a top year, but have not been at their best on their end-of-year-tour to the UK, despite walking away with comfortable looking wins over Scotland (32-15) and England (29-20).

They thus want to end off on a high with a strong performance against a wounded team that will have everything to play for on Saturday.

“Within our camp, the focus is on ourselves, and we want to ensure that we deliver a better performance than we did in the last two games and finish the season properly,” explained Kolisi at the captain’s press conference on Friday.

“We haven’t achieved what we wanted to achieve (so far on tour). Yes (getting) the win is the most important (thing), but we are still hunting that (perfect) team performance to close out the year properly as a group.”

Under fire

The Welsh are heavily under fire having lost a record 11 straight games, 10 this year alone, and are on the cusp of finishing a calendar year winless for the first time since 1937.

Coach Warren Gatland, who enjoyed a brilliant first spell as Wales coach, has suffered a very difficult second stint, and a heavy loss against the Boks could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

But Kolisi believes that Wales have the foundation to play well, and that they will be dangerous opponents on their home turf, despite suffering a record 52-20 loss against the Wallabies at the same stadium last weekend.

“We know what Wales are experiencing at the moment and we all saw their score last week. But if one look at their forwards in particular, they won over five scrum penalties (against Australia), and they have a pack that can stand up against anyone. That is a great foundation for a team,” said Kolisi.

“We know Wales. We have faced them many times, and playing against them in Cardiff is a different story. In fact, many of us have lost against them here before.

“They are going to play for 80 minutes. They are going to give it everything that they can, they’re not going to stop. That’s how we know them and that’s what we are expecting from them.”

The captain added that the passionate Welsh supporters in a packed stadium could inspire the team to greater heights: “There’s always a great atmosphere at the Principality Stadium and their fans really get behind them and stand by them, We have no doubt it will be the same tomorrow.”