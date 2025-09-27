URC result: Warriors too strong for brave Sharks

Next up for the Sharks is a trip to Wales to take on the Dragons.

The Sharks started their Vodacom URC campaign with defeat at the hands of former champions the Glasgow Warriors.

John Plumtree’s side went down 35-19 at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday despite a strong start to the clash.

In the eighth minute, new recruit Edwill van der Merwe scored his first try for his new franchise after the Sharks’ backline managed to get some momentum, but makeshift flyhalf Jaden Hendrikse was unable to add the extras.

Just seven minutes later, however, winger Kyle Rowe opened the scoring for the hosts after they managed to find some space on the outside. Dan Lancaster made no mistake from the kicking tee.

Lack of fluidity and discipline

The Sharks lacked fluidity and ill-discipline cost them for much of the second quarter, with loose forward Matt Fagerson crossing the whitewash after two tries were disallowed.

But there was hope when Sharks captain Vincent Tshituka crashed over on the stroke of half time, to go into the sheds just two points behind at 14-12.

The Warriors got their third of the night when Man of the Match Rory Darge scored in the 49th minute to stretch the hosts’ lead.

Two minutes into the final quarter, Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am showed that he still has something to offer when his pin-point cross-kick found Van der Merwe – who then popped the final pass back inside to Am who crashed over for the Sharks’ third try of the night.

But that proved to be the last of the Sharks’ resistance as a try under the posts by replacement back Jamie Dobie and a penalty try sealed the visitors’ fate.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

