WATCH: Ramaphosa touches down in France to support the Boks

President Cyril Ramaphosa's trip to France was described by the presidency as a "working visit".

The Springbok supporters group in France just got bigger after President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in the country ahead of the World Cup final tonight.

Ramaphosa touched down in France on Saturday morning, where he was met by a delegation. His trip to France was described by the presidency as a “working visit” to attend the final.

Ramaphosa is expected to meet with the team ahead of the game, and said on Friday evening he would encourage the team to “fight the good fight and ensure they bring the cup home”.

“I am going to tell them they have the hopes and great wishes of our nation. There are 62 million South Africans behind them, cheering them and praying for them to emerge victorious.”

The presidency said the national team had united the nation.

“The Springboks have inspired all South Africans and the world with the fighting spirit that they have displayed over the course of the tournament, which has transcended the sport of rugby”.

Ramaphosa will also hold a bilateral meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron on Saturday.

Teammates reunited

Meanwhile, a video of injured Springbok stars Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx reuniting with the team has been shared online.

The happy reunion brought loads of hugs and best wishes, with captain Siya Kolisi overjoyed to see the duo.

Marx was injured in training in the early stages of the World Cup last month, while Mapimpi also picked up an injury against Tonga in the pool stage.

Speaking to BBC Sport Africa, Mapimpi said his injury could have “destroyed him” psychologically.

“It was painful. But I think it was very important at the same time to go over that because if you keep it in your mind it may destroy you.

“I had to understand that it is sport and anything can happen.”