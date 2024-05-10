Middendorp wants Spurs to have ‘fun’ against SuperSport

“Feel free, have fun, enjoy it and show the energy," said the German coach.

With Cape Town Spurs looking set to be relegated to the Motsepe Foundation Championship, coach Ernst Middendorp has urged his charges to enjoy the remaining games of the DStv Premiership.



ALSO READ: Pirates looking to keep winning run going against Richards Bay

Spurs are currently at the bottom of the log standings with 18 points after 27 games, trailing 15th-placed Richards Bay FC by six points.

They need to win all their remaining games and hope the Natal Rich Boys do not collect any maximum points if they are to at least qualify for the relegation/promotion playoffs.

But the odds are heavily stacked against them ahead of Friday’s clash against SuperSport United where a loss will all but confirm their drop to the National First Division.

Spurs are coming off the back of a morale boosting 1-0 victory over Royal AM away on Tuesday, where Michael Kamagi’s penalty was the difference.



ALSO READ: Sundowns winger Lesiba Nku out to get back to winning ways

“Feel free, have fun, enjoy it and show the energy we have seen today [Tuesday] and just be prepared to optimise the individual skills that they have, while contributing to the collective cause. That’s the most important stuff,” said Middendorp after the Royal AM game.

“Hopefully, we can make it on Friday. We prepared ourselves to the maximum and let’s see what we can take out.”

The game is set to kick off at 7.30pm.