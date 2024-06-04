URC SA form XV: We pick team of the season

We have picked a form URC team made up of SA players based on their performances over the pool stage of the competition.

The pool stage of the 2023-24 United Rugby Championship (URC) came to a thrilling end over the past weekend with the Bulls and Stormers confirming themselves as the South African teams in the knockouts after finishing second and fifth on the log respectively.

The Lions agonisingly missed out on a place in the playoffs after finishing ninth, level on points with eighth placed Ospreys, while the Sharks’ dismal campaign ended with them 14th after winning just four of 18 games.

15. Damian Willemse

The Stormers and Springbok star was in top form over the season, putting in numerous eye-catching displays, while also showing his versatility with him playing at centre and on the wing at various stages. He suffered a URC season-ending finger ligament injury last month, which will also see him miss the start of the international season, with him only expected to return in the Rugby Championship.

Back-up: Quan Horn: It has been another superb season for the young Lions fullback, that saw him invited to the Springbok alignment camp back in March and his form could see him get a look in against either Wales or Portugal for the Boks.

14. Canan Moodie

The Bulls and Springbok flyer has once again been in top form over the URC season when playing in his favoured position. The Bulls did experiment over a few matches with Moodie at outside centre, a position he played in at school and for the Boks, however average performances saw him shifted back to the wing where he has since returned to top form.

Back-up: Suleiman Hartzenberg: The young Stormers flyer followed up his breakthrough campaign last season with a top showing over the past year that has put him on the Springbok radar and could see him in the mix thanks to his versatility.

13. David Kriel

It has been a brilliant season for the Bulls utility back, who in previous seasons played most of his rugby at fullback and wing, but made an extremely successful switch to outside centre over the past season. He does not seem to be on the Springbok radar as yet, but if he puts in some top showings during the knockouts, coupled with Lukhanyo Am being an injury concern, he may get a look in.

Back-up: Henco van Wyk: The young Lions centre was desperately unlucky to see his season ended by a knee ligament injury that required surgery, with his form having put him firmly in the Springbok frame for the coming international season, but that will now be on hold.

David Kriel has been a revelation at outside centre. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

12. Marius Louw

The former Sharks stalwart’s shift to the Lions has revitalised his flagging career and he backed up an impressive first season with the Highveld side with a superb second season. He has almost been overplayed a bit for the union, with him going on a large run of games playing the full 80 minutes, before an injury towards the end of the season saw him miss a game and finish the season off the bench.

Back-up: Dan du Plessis: The Stormers star missed the start of the season through injury, but returned in December to retake his place as the first choice inside centre, which he has held over the rest of the campaign and is now in top form going into the competition playoffs.

11. Kurt-Lee Arendse

The Springbok flyer has been as ruthless as ever for the Bulls this season and is arguably one of the form wings in the whole competition. He will play a major role in an exciting back three over the competition playoffs as the Bulls look to use their home ground advantage to help them reach the final for the second time in three seasons.

Back-up: Edwill van der Merwe: It is unfortunate that the Lions’ in-form wing is playing in a time when the Springboks have such a large number of outside back talents, as he is continuously overlooked despite his impressive consistent form in the URC.

10. Sanele Nohamba

This has been a season in which the Lions halfback firmly announced that he was back to his best, and his surprise switch to flyhalf for most of the campaign paid dividends as he pushed regular starter Jordan Hendrikse into a supporting role and brought himself back into the Springbok picture. He is likely to get a run out for the Boks at some stage of the coming international season.

Back-up: Manie Libbok: The Springbok and Stormers star was once again in terrific form and if not for him missing parts of the season due to Bok resting protocols, he may have pipped Nohamba to the post in our selection.

Sanele Nohamba has been in terrific form for the Lions at flyhalf. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

9. Embrose Papier

It was a fantastic season for the Bulls scrumhalf, and he is another player who is unfortunate to find himself in an extremely stacked department as it has left his Springbok aspirations hanging by a thread. He will hope to put in a few more top performances during the competition knockouts to remind the Bok management of his talent and form.

Back-up: Grant Williams: The Sharks and Springbok scrumhalf has enjoyed a top season and has been boosted by the unavailability through injury of Jaden Hendrikse at various stages, which has allowed him to have an extended run in the position.

8. Hacjivah Dayimani

Although he has been disappointingly overlooked by the Springboks, the Stormers loose forward has continued to churn out top performances over the URC season, with his form seeing Evan Roos play most of his rugby at flank. He has also reportedly been targeted by French side Racing 92 and with his Bok aspirations in tatters he may look to leave the Stormers, despite them eager to keep hold of him.

Back-up: Cameron Hanekom: The young Bulls talent burst onto the scene with a barnstorming breakout season, with his form keeping Elrigh Louw at flank, but he has flagged slightly towards the end of the campaign and will hope to finish with a bang in the playoffs.

7. Emmanuel Tshituka

The Lions loose forward has truly come into his own since his brother departed for the Sharks a few seasons ago and after a terrific season he now follows him to the Durban union and based on his top form it will be interesting to see if they will play together or if he will play ahead of his brother. It is another big blow for the Lions as they continue to lose top players every season.

Back-up – Elrigh Louw: The Bulls loose forward made a successful switch from eighthman to flank over the season and his consistent performances could see him used a utility player in the Springbok setup going forward.

The Lions’ Emmanuel Tshituka has been a consistently good performer this season. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

6. Deon Fourie

It was a disruptive season for the Stormers and Springbok utility forward, who had Bok resting protocols to contend with and then suffered a season ending knee injury back in April. However in the time that he did play, he proved just how valuable he is for the Stormers, while showing that he is arguably the best fetcher flank in the country at the moment.

Back-up: JC Pretorius: It has been a breakout season for the Lions loose-forward who made the switch from Sevens to the 15s game last season. He has been in brilliant form over the back end of the season and could be a serious Springbok contender if he backs it up next season.

5. Ruben van Heerden

It has been a top season for the Stormers lock who has been a mainstay in a department that has been riddled by injuries over the past two campaigns. His impressive form was rewarded with a call-up to the Springbok alignment camp, and despite being in a very competitive department could be in the running for a Bok appearance in the coming months.

Back-up: Ruan Nortje: The Bulls captain has consistently continued to perform at the highest level over the past few seasons and was once again a major player in the success of his side this season that saw them end second on the log.

Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden has emerged as a Bok contender. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

4. Eben Etzebeth

The Springbok and Sharks enforcer was their best player over a very poor URC campaign and was the main reason they managed to save their season by winning the Challenge Cup competition. He is a vital part of the Sharks’ goal to become a major force in the URC and his presence will be needed if they are to bounce back with a big showing next season.

Back-up: Janko Swanepoel: The Bulls lock enjoyed a superb start to the season that saw him as one of the in-form locks in the competition, before a few injuries disrupted the second half of his season and he will now aim to finish off strong.

3. Neethling Fouche

The Stormers prop made a major statement in the injury enforced absence of Springbok star Frans Malherbe over the season and has continued to put in top performances since his return. His form was rewarded with a Bok alignment camp call-up, and with him still getting a few starts after Malherbe’s return shows how much he is valued by the Cape side.

Back-up: Wilco Louw: The Bulls prop firmly put himself back on the Springbok radar with a stellar showing in the URC this season and he will hope to produce another big effort in the knockouts to help his side progress as far as possible.

2. Akker van der Merwe

The Bulls hooking department was in brilliant form this season and the former Springbok just gets the nod ahead of Johan Grobbelaar. The ‘angry warthog’, as he was known at the Lions years ago, was a welcome sight back on South African shores and his terrific form was a major driving force for his team over what has been a very successful season so far.

Back-up: Johan Grobbelaar: It was a superb season for the Bulls hooker who was spurred on by the competition for the position from Akker van der Merwe and Jan-Hendrik Wessels over the season, and he may find himself in the Springbok frame next month.

The ‘angry warthog’ Akker van der Merwe has been in good form throughout the season, Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

1. Ox Nche

Despite his side’s struggles in the URC over the season, the Springbok prop showed why he is arguably the best loosehead prop in world rugby with massive performances whenever he was on the field. Along with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead prop Vincent Koch they could form a terrifying front row in the competition over the coming seasons.

Back-up: Brok Harris: The Stormers stalwart continues to churn out top performances at the age of 39 and is the ultimate backup player due to his ability to play at loosehead and tighthead prop. With the Stormers struggling with injuries in the department over the season he put up his hand.