Wiese brothers, Jasper and Cobus, to become 37th set to feature for the Springboks

The Wiese brothers, Cobus, playing for Western Province, and Jasper, playing for the Cheetahs, after a Currie Cup match at Newlands in 2017. On Saturday they’re likely to play for the Springboks together. Picture: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Jasper and Cobus Wiese will join a select group of brothers to play for the Springboks when they feature for the current world champions in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday (5.10pm).

Loose forward Jasper (29) will earn his 36th cap for the Springboks from the back of the scrum, while younger brother Cobus (28) will play off the bench, either in the loose forwards or at lock, for what will be his debut Test.

They will become just the eighth set of brothers since South Africa’s return to international rugby in 1992, and 37th pair overall, to play for the Boks.

In good company

The other brothers to feature for the national team since 1992 are: Helgard and Pieter Muller, Pieter and Chris Rossouw, Geo and Jacques Cronje, Akona and Odwa Ndungane, Jannie and Bismarck du Plessis, Rob, Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez and most recently Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse.

Jaden with brother Jordan Hendrikse after the match against Wales in Cardiff last year. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Other notable brothers to play for the Boks over the years include Naas and Darius Botha, Willie, Michael and Carel du Plessis, Jackie and Dawie Snyman, Eben and Joggie Jansen, and Piet and Gawie Visagie.

Both Wiese brothers went to school in Upington in the Northern Cape, but then followed different paths to the Boks.

Jasper, a specialist eighthman, played for the Griffons and Cheetahs before moving to England where he played for Leicester for many years. Most recently he’s played in Japan. He made his Bok debut in 2021.

Cobus played for Western Province and the Stormers before also moving to England and playing for Sale Sharks. At the beginning of this season he returned to South Africa where he plays for the Bulls, mostly as a lock.

‘Excitement’

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said it was exciting seeing the brothers preparing for Saturday’s match.

“It’s always fantastic to see siblings play together, and one can sense their excitement about this memorable occasion,” said Erasmus this week. “I have no doubt that will motivate them even more going into the game.”

Saturday’s Test will be the Boks’ third match of the year, after they opened their 2025 season with a friendly against the Barbarians, while last weekend in Pretoria they beat Italy in the first Test between the nations 42-22. Next week the Boks face Georgia in Mbombela.