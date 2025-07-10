Feature: Love him or hate him, Willie le Roux deserves to join Boks’ 100-club

Willie le Roux is set to play his 100th Test for the Springboks, against Italy in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Springbok double World Cup winner Willie le Roux is set to earn his 100th Test cap against the team where it all began. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Few rugby players draw as many raw emotions from fans as the enigmatic and heart-on-sleeve type, Willie le Roux.

The Springbok fullback is set to earn his 100th Test cap, having been named in the team to start against Italy in their second Test match in Gqeberha on Saturday.

The 35-year-old is a stalwart in the Springbok squad, only missing about two years of rugby in the last 12 for the national side. He’s featured in three World Cup squads, winning two of them. He’s scored 75 points for the green and gold, all from 15 tries.

He demonstrates unique creativity and vision in attack, especially from deep. As years go by, players have increasingly praised his mind for the game.

Expressive and unselfish, Le Roux has also been known to feel deeply, wearing his emotions on his face, while giving his all for the team. You will not find a fan in the stadium happier with a win than him, nor will anyone be as distraught after a significant loss as the fullback.

Bulls flyhalf Johan Goosen and fullback Willie le Roux appear gutted after their URC final defeat against Leinster this season. Picture: Seb Daly/Gallo Images

But Le Roux’s inconsistency, especially handling errors, tackling, catching high balls, and decision-making under pressure, earned him a love-hate relationship with fans. Many praise him on good days, but can be harsh on bad ones.

Even Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus once turned Le Roux down at the Stormers for lacking skill. On the eve of his 100th Test, however, Erasmus admitted it was a big mistake and said he had come to understand how much Le Roux cares about his rugby and those around him.

“We are very proud of him and we hope we can help him make this a memorable game,” Erasmus said.

Willie’s growing star

Willie le Roux began his professional career with the Boland Cavaliers, helping them win the 2011 First Division title.

In 2012, he joined Griquas and impressed in his debut Currie Cup season, which led to a Super Rugby call-up from the Cheetahs. Good performances earned him a Springbok debut at 24, and he became a key figure in South Africa’s 2013 Rugby Championship campaign.

He won the SA Players’ Player of the Year in 2013 and was nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year in 2014.

After leaving the Cheetahs in 2015, Le Roux played in Japan and briefly for the Sharks before joining Wasps in 2017, where he set a record 21 try assists in a single season.

Le Roux was recalled to the Boks by Erasmus in 2018 after nearly two years out under Allister Coetzee. He helped the Boks win the 2019 Rugby Championship and later joined Verblitz in Japan.

In 2023, he returned to South Africa with the Bulls, where he has been since. He’s even had to slot in at flyhalf, where he played for Verblitz.

In February, he said, “You never know when it’s your last game, and you have to go out every week and play as if it’s your last. But right now, I’m going out to enjoy myself, and you play lekker rugby when you enjoy it and smile on the field.”

Willie le Roux in action for the Bulls. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Springbok teammates sing Le Roux’s praises

Ruan Pienaar was the Springbok flyhalf during Le Roux’s debut against Italy all those years ago. Le Roux once credited Pienaar as one of the players who inspired him to pursue longevity in his career.

“Seeing guys like Ruan and Willem [Alberts] get to 40, I’m like ‘why won’t you get there Willie? … It’s just about looking after the body,” Le Roux said.

For his part, Pienaar told The Citizen that Le Roux deserves all the recognition he is receiving.

“It’s a special achievement for any player to play 100 Test matches. Probably even more so in South Africa with the amount of talent we’ve got,” Pienaar said.

“For him to play at that level for a long time, to have the longevity to get to 100 matches is a brilliant achievement.

“He’s won everything there is to win in international rugby. He’s been an incredible player for the Springboks for over a decade now.”

Current Bok flyhalf Manie Libbok called Le Roux an “incredible human being”.

“A very nice guy. For me, he was nothing but helpful from the word go when I got into the Springbok camp. He’s always there to help, always there to give advice,” Libbok said.

“I’m just lucky I have the chance this weekend to take the field with him on this special occasion.”

— The seven Springbok centurions are Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.