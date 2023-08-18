Williams, Biggar out of Wales team for Bok Test
This is the second of three World Cup warm-up matches for the tournament defending champions, South Africa.
Dan Biggar of Wales. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
Liam Williams and Dan Biggar will miss Wales’ final Rugby World Cup warm-up against reigning champions South Africa on Saturday.
Both players had been selected to start the match in Cardiff, but have been withdrawn as a precautionary measure.
The Welsh Rugby Union said Thursday that fullback Williams had a tight hamstring, with flyhalf Biggar suffering from back irritation.
Evans and Costelow
Cai Evans comes off the bench to make his Test debut as Williams’s replacement, with Sam Costelow replacing Biggar at stand-off.
Evans’s position among the replacements is filled by Scarlets back Tom Rogers.
Revised Wales team
Cai Evans; Alex Cuthbert, Mason Grady, Johnny Williams, Rio Dyer; Sam Costelow, Kieran Hardy; Aaron Wainwright, Jac Morgan (capt), Dan Lydiate; Will Rowlands, Ben Carter; Keiron Assiratti, Elliot Dee, Corey Domachowski. Bench: Sam Parry, Nicky Smith, Henry Thomas, Teddy Williams, Taine Basham, Tomos Williams, Max Llewellyn, Tom Rogers
Springbok team
Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Cheslin Kolbe, Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), RG Snyman, Jean Kleyn (Munster), Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Marco van Staden, Duane Vermeulen, Grant Williams, Damian Willemse
