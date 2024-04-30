Why play a Test without your best?

Springboks' upcoming clash with Wales sees them fielding a youthful side due to player restrictions.

When the Springboks run out on 22 June against Wales at Twickenham in a one-off Test and the world champions’ season-opener, they will look very different to when they last played – in the World Cup final in France on 28 October last year.

Because the match falls outside the international Test window, several Europe-based players – and there are several – will not be allowed to turn out for the Boks.

Also, because the match falls on the same day as the United Rugby Championship final, players from the Bulls and Stormers might also be absent, should one or both those teams go so far in the competition.

What it all means is the world champions could field a team of young, rising stars in their first outing since the World Cup, which will give coach Rassie Erasmus a chance to see many future stars in action.

This is not the worst thing and the team that runs out against Wales is likely to still be a quality side because this country has so many good rugby players.

But the question needs to be asked: why agree to play a Test when you’re not able to pick your best 23 for the game?